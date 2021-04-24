DC's Legends of Tomorrow: The Heroes Deal with a Feeding Frenzy in "Meat: The Legends" Synopsis

✖

The CW has released the synopsis for "Meat: The Legends", the second episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow's sixth season. The episode will air on May 9th at 8/7c on The CW. At the end of Season 5, while the Legends managed to save the timeline once again by beating the Fates, Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) ended up abducted by aliens unbeknownst to the rest of the team. While the season premiere will see the Legends figuring out that Sara is missing and will see Sara attempting to escape herself, "Meat: The Legends" will see Ava (Jes Macallan) and the Legends tracking an alien in the 1950s who might just be connected to San Bernadino going on a feeding frenzy.

The episode will also see Sara's continued efforts to save herself, bringing her into contact with Amelia Earhart and Zari (Tala Ashe) will clash with her brother, Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) over the Totem. You can check out the synopsis for yourself below.

"WHO’S HUNGRY – With Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) on board, Ava hopes that her special abilities will help lead them to locate the Aliens spread out on the timeline, which could ultimately lead them to Sara (Caity Lotz.) The Legends soon find themselves tracking an Alien in 1950s San Bernadino and having to figure out what is making the town go on a feeding frenzy. Zari (Tala Ashe) lets Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) know she is ready to use the Totem, but Behrad isn’t ready to share it, causing tension between them. Meanwhile, after crash landing, Sara tries to figure out a plan and runs into none other than Amelia Earhart who could be her ticket home. Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Matt Ryan, Adam Tsekham, Jes Macallan, and Olivia Swann also star. Rachel Talalaly directed the episode written by Matthew Maala & Morgan Faust."

The episode will also see Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) on what appears to be her first real Legends mission.

"She is a young Latinx woman from Texas who was kidnapped by aliens and has kind of got a thirst for vengeance," producer Grainne Godfree explained of the character during the show's DC FanDome panel last year. "And so she's going to come up with the ship and, you know, she's not going to be the lovable losers that we normally have. She's going to be someone who is pretty tough and gives it to the other Legends, and they're gonna all have to react to her, and I think it's going to throw them off their feet a little bit."

"If everyone who joins the ship is our best friends immediately, I mean, where's the story?" co-showrunner Keto Shimizu added. "You've got to earn your spot in the family."

DC's Legends of Tomorrow returns on Sunday, May 2nd at 8/7c on The CW. "Meat: The Legends" airs on May 9th.