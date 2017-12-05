‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Midseason Finale Scene Brings Back Young Martin Stein

Ahead of tonight’s midseason finale, The CW has released a new scene for “Beebo the God of War,” the ninth episode of Legends of Tomorrow‘s third season.

After suffering the devastating loss of Martin Stein/Firestorm (Victor Garber) during last week’s Arrowverse crossover “Crisis on Earth-X,” the Legends find themselves back in the time of the Vikings to deal with an anachronism a little too close to home: young Martin Stein (Graeme McComb.) You can check out the scene in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the scene, running into Stein, even his younger self, is hard for the team and particularly so for Jax (Franz Drameh.) However, there’s no time to grieve or process the absurdity of it all. Young Stein alone isn’t’ the anachronism the Legends have to fix. It turns out that the real issue is an adorable blue stuffed animal, Cuddle Me Beebo, that Stein bought for his daughters Hanukkah gift. Instead of making little Lily Stein very happy, that Beebo is now the Viking’s god — and a hungry one at that.

But the Legends won’t just have to figure out how to conquer the adorable blue god. As we’ve seen in promo photos for the episode, Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough) is also hanging out with the Vikings. The resurrected villain appears in the episode looking more than a little heavy metal with long hair and Viking gear. Fortunately for the Legends, they may not quite have Firestorm anymore, but they won’t be fighting alone. Earth-X’s Leonard “Leo” Snart/Citizen Cold (Wentworth Miller) and Time Bureau agent Ava Sharpe (Jess McCallan) are both along for the ride as they try to stop the Vikings from conquering the New World.

The Legends of Tomorrow midseason finale, “Beebo the God of War,” airs tonight at 9/8c after The Flash on The CW.