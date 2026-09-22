Dynamic Duo Casting Rumor Reveals Big Names Cast as Batman & Two Different Robins

While Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II is coming next year, James Gunn is still planning to bring his version of Batman to the big screen after that. However, that movie will have to wait until Reeves finishes his run on the alternate Earth Batman. Until then, James Gunn has a Batman-adjacent project that might be coming sooner than anyone might have expected. Gunn hasn’t made any announcements yet, and he is the one person who has to say it for it to be true, but there are now rumors from Hollywood insider Jeff Schneider that indicate that the casting is now underway for Dynamic Duo.

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According to The InSneider, there are names cast already for the two young heroes, Jason Todd and Dick Grayson, and a bigger name for Batman himself. According to the rumors, Mason Thames has signed on to play Dick Grayson, Logan Kim as Jason Todd, and Marsai Martin as Barbara Gordon in Dynamic Duo. Chris Pine has been offered the role of Batman.

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