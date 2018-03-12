‘Legends of Tomorrow’: Sara is Possessed in New “Necromancing the Stone” Photos

The CW has released two new photos for “Necromancing the Stone”, the upcoming fifteenth episode of Legends of Tomorrow‘s third season.

As the synopsis previously hinted, the episode will see Sara Lance/White Canary (Caity Lotz) being taken over by Mallus (John Noble) once again – and it looks like that will manifest in an interesting way. The photos show Sara in a pretty unique ensemble – a white wig, silver and black makeup, and grey clothes – that make her look a little bit like a combination of Supergirl‘s Livewire and Silver Banshee.

Other photos for the episode, which you can check out in the remainder of the gallery, show the return of John Constantine (Matt Ryan), who most recently teamed up with the Legends in the midseason premiere episode. Fans had been hopeful to see if and how Constantine would play a role in the remainder of the season, particularly in the season-long fight against Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough) and company.

“When [Darhk] was first mentioned in Arrow, there was obviously some connection between him and John,” Ryan told ComicBook.com at the time. “And then with everything that happens in this episode, it does leave the door open a bit. There is obviously some other kind of relationship that they’ve had or backstory that goes on between him and John, which there is potential to explore.”

At the moment, there’s currently no telling exactly how Constantine plays a role in the episode, especially with the photos showing him alongside Agent Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) and Gary Green (Adam Tsekhman). And with this week’s episode introducing a new method of time travel – involving the oddly-named “time stone” – the episode’s title just might take on a whole other meaning.

Elsewhere, the episode will see some sort of reunion between Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale) and Jesse Quick (Violett Beane), after the pair awkwardly broke up earlier in the season of The Flash.

“There’s a bit of [Jesse feeling like she owed Wally a chance to see her again].” Beane explained during a recent interview. “You see Wally and Jesse together in a room, and things are not what you expect them to be. And… that’s about all I can say! [Laughs] It’s going to be cool and, I think, pretty surprising for the audience.”

You can read the synopsis for “Necromancing the Stone” below.

THE POWER WITHIN — When Mallus’ power over Sara (Caity Lotz) resurfaces, she unwittingly becomes the bearer of one of the Totems. Rory (Dominic Purcell) must conquer his dark side in order to wield his own Totem power to help save the crew. Meanwhile, Agent Sharpe (guest star Jes Macallan) notices that something is wrong and recruits someone unorthodox to help.

Brandon Routh, Nick Zano, Maise Richardson-Sellers, Keiynan Lonsdale and Nick Zano also star.

April Mullen directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & Morgan Faust.

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. “Necromancing the Stone” will air on March 19th.