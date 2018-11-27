‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Recap With Spoilers: “Tender Is The Nate”

“Tender Is The Nate” starts with Monda arriving at he Time Bureau, she’s been given a job at the organization after her performance in last week’s episode. Ava shows her around the office, introducing her to some of the prisoners at the facility, including Nora Darhk.

Ava goes back to her office, where she’s greeted by Sara Lance in full lingerie, wanting to celebrate Ava’s birthday. The two start getting intimate when Hank Heywood busts in and an awkward conversation between Hank and Ava ensues while Sara tries keeping quiet under the desk.

Hank’s upset that the Time Bureau is costing the government millions and he orders Ava that she needs to provide the Pentagon adequate reasoning for hemorrhaging money. Hank then orders Nate to take him to the Wave Rider — where the Legends try distracting Nate from finding the Amaya lookalike being held in the basement.

The group is unsuccessful in their attempt and Nate accidentally stumbles across Charlie. Sara and Ray pull Nate aside and explain their situation. Nate agrees to one doing one mission pretending that Charlie is his ex-girlfriend so Hank doesn’t realize they’re harboring a fugitive.

Sara splits the team up into two squads — Sara, Nate, Mick, and Hanky travel to 1927 Paris to take care of a time anachronism. There, the legendary artist Salvador Dali explains to the group that he saw a monstrous man. Hank gets distracted by Ernest Hemingway, his favorite author. Hank and Mick take kindly to Hemingway and they let it slip the Legends are hunting a monster. Hemingway insists on hunting the monster with the team.

The teams enter the Catacombs to begin tracking down the creature.

Mona goes to visit Nora, and sneaks her a letter from Ray. Nora gets upset and uses her powers to tear down her the jail cell containing her. Ava calls for emergency backup.

Nate’s trying to find his way around Paris when he bumps into Charlie and the two argue. The pair then bumps into the Fitzgeralds, the duo Nate was out and about looking for.

Down in the Catacombs, the group runs into a minotaur and begin fighting it.

The Fitzgeralds tell Nate the story of the minotaur and he realizes he needs to prove himself to his father so he leaves to go into the Catacombs to find the rest of the team.

In the fight, Hank gets slashed by the minotaur and the crew rushes him back to the Waverider. Gideon administers a sedative to Hank and the rest of the crew head back out to stop the minotaur.

Ava and Mona are now locked in Nora’s cell and the three try bonding. Ava’s furious with Mona about her actions with Nora but the three start drinking wine purchased for Ava’s birthday. The three start getting drunk.

Constantine whips up a concoction that gives off the scent of a female minotaur and Nate says that once the monster is distracted, he’ll play a song on his lute to make it fall asleep.

They gather at the watering hole they met Dali and Hemingway at earlier and sure enough, the minotaur comes to attack. They nearly get the minotaur asleep but Hemingway’s gun goes off and wakes it up with an ensuing fight.

It’s revealed that Ray hid himself in the letter of Nora’s and pops out to help the trio bust out of the cell.

The minotaur’s about to gore Nate when Hank picks up a guitar and starts singing James Taylor. Hank’s plan works to distract the minotaur, putting it to sleep. The group has a pizza party to celebrate their mission.