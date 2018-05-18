Constantine Joins ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ in New Season 4 Key Art

Legends of Tomorrow might still be months away from returning to our TV screens, but a new piece of promo art is here to help fans through the hiatus.

Following today’s CW Upfronts presentation, Legends of Tomorrow‘s official Twitter account has released a new promotional picture promoting the upcoming fourth season, which you can check out below. The key art shows the newest roster of Legends standing in front of a fiery background.

DC’s #LegendsOfTomorrow Season 4 returns Mondays this fall on The CW! pic.twitter.com/95EKcAUh1W — Legends of Tomorrow (@TheCW_Legends) May 17, 2018

For Legends fans, there are probably quite a few major takeaways from this new key art. For one thing, the poster features an appearance from Amaya Jiwe/Vixen (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), further confirming that she will return from 1942 in some fashion next year.

“Yes, Maisie will absolutely be back,” executive producer Marc Guggenheim said shortly after the Legends season finale. “We just felt like we owed it to the character to complete this arc, complete this story loop that we got her in. Once we took her off of her path in 1942, it was always incumbent upon us to return her to that path. That was something that hung over us as writers, and hung over the character… I’m looking forward to a different storyline for Amaya next year. We’ll reveal our plans for Maisie’s character at Comic-Con this year.”

And of course, the poster features the most official look yet at John Constantine (Matt Ryan), who will be joining the show as a series regular after popping up throughout last season.

“I want to keep him Constantine.” showrunner Phil Klemmer told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I don’t want to ever have a scene of him having to do his laundry because to me, guys like Constantine, they always have clean clothes. Who knows where they come from? I don’t want to see that scene.”

“I don’t want to de-fang him or de-cool him in a way.” Klemmer continued. “I don’t want him to have to accommodate being a Legend. I think it’s up to the Legends to tolerate John Constantine for who he is.”

And while it’s unknown exactly when the latest installment of Legends will premiere, it sounds like the team will be up against a pretty unique threat. As the official season synopsis revealed, the season will see history “infected with ‘fugitives’ – magical creatures from myths, fairytales, and legends” who have been expelled throughout time.

This fall, Legends of Tomorrow will return Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.