New ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Trailer Teases Season 4’s Return

The time-hopping, magical fugitive-chasing adventures of Legends of Tomorrow returns on April 1 and The CW makes it clear they aren’t fooling in a brand new promo.

In the promo, which you can check out above, there is a lot going on, but that’s to be expected anytime you’re talking about the Legends. After all, the last time we saw the legends was in their midseason finale, “Legends of To-Meow-Meow” which saw Constantine (Matt Ryan) changing the past and rewriting reality in the process, leading to a whole bunch of zany variations of the team — including turning Zari into a cat as well as a Charlie’s Angels-style take on the team and an all-puppet, children’s show-esque version who sometimes solve problems by singing songs.

Since that episode’s airing, Legends has been on a bit of a break. It’s a shift similar to what happened last year with the show and Supergirl. In that switch, Legends took over Supergirl‘s regular time-slot for several months and while it was a swap that was initially met with some backlash from fans, it ended up working well for both shows.

“I think, you know, the other thing that the CW feels, I think, correctly is all the shows now, they’ve sort of proven that the audience follows the shows,” Arrow and Legends consulting producer Marc Guggenheim told ComicBook.com at the time. “Arrow‘s ratings are insanely stable despite both a night change and a time change. Legends has bounced around. This I think will be our third move across the schedule and our ratings remain very consistent.”

“All the shows have very loyal audiences,” Guggenheim continued, “and you know how to find the shows, so I think the sense is over at the CW is that they can make these moves and it doesn’t carry with it the risks that other shows on other networks typically have to bite their nails, you know, white-knuckle themselves through as they make these scheduling changes.”

When Legends returns April 1, the show will begin winding down its fourth season, but fans can go into those adventures secure, knowing that there will be more to come. Legends of Tomorrow received a fifth season renewal alongside the rest of the network’s superhero shows.

“This season, we expanded our primetime schedule to six nights with the addition of Sunday — which has been an unqualified success for the network, our affiliates and our advertisers,” The CW president Mark Pedowitz said in a statement announcing the renewals. “In addition to growing our schedule across the week, we also continue to add more year-round programming. The early renewal of these signature CW series gives us a head start on laying out the 2019-2020 season, and this is just the beginning.”

Legends of Tomorrow will return Monday, April 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.