My Adventures with Superman Season 2 will be premiering later this week, and the episode titles for the first few episodes of the season have been revealed ahead of the new season's premiere! My Adventures with Superman was one of the most successful original animated series debuts with Adult Swim last year, so it was no surprise to find out that work on a second season had already begun. Now after much waiting, that second season will finally be premiering in just a matter of days with a full two episode launch to toss fans right back into the thick of things.

My Adventures with Superman introduced fans to an anime influenced take on Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen along with brand new takes for many of the classic characters and rogues from DC Comics. But Season 2 will be continuing that trend with more stories, characters, and more on the horizon. The first hint of what's to come in the new season has been revealed with the first listings for My Adventures with Superman Season 2's first episode titles (as spotted by @Swimpedia on X) and tease some big events.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

My Adventures With Superman Season 2 Episode Titles Revealed

The first five episodes of My Adventures with Superman Season 2 break down as such:

More Things in Heaven and Earth (Airing May 25th)

Adventures with My Girlfriend (Airing May 25th)

Fullmetal Scientist (Airing June 1st)

Two Lanes Diverged (Airing June 8th)

Most Eligible Superman (Airing June 15th)

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 will premiere with its first two episodes on Saturday, May 25th at midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim, and new episodes will then be available for streaming with Max the next day. The new season will be running for ten episodes, so these titles tease an eventful first half of the season to come. Episodes will be released at a weekly rate following the double premiere, and will once again feature the core trio of Jack Quaid as Clark Kent, Alice Lee as Lois Lane, and Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy Olsen at the center of its voice cast.

If you wanted to catch up before the new episodes start, you can currently check out all of the episodes from My Adventures with Superman Season 1 now streaming with Max. As for what to expect from the new season, Adult Swim teases My Adventures with Superman Season 2 as such, "In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark's alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before."