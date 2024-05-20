Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story Gets Limited Release Date From DC Studios

The Superman star "made us all believe a man could fly, and this documentary reveals what made him a true hero, on- and off-screen."

This September, you'll believe a man can be super.

After DC Studios, HBO Documentary Films and CNN Films acquired Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story out of the Sundance Film Festival, DC and Fathom Events announced today that the feature-length documentary will receive a special theatrical release in U.S. theaters on September 21. Super/Man will return to theaters for an encore presentation on Sept. 25, Reeve's birthday, with an international theatrical rollout to follow at a later date.

"On behalf of not only Warner Bros., but also my colleagues at DC, HBO and CNN, it's an honor to be a part of bringing Christopher Reeve and his singular legacy to audiences again," said Jeff Goldstein, President of Domestic Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures. "It was at this very studio where he made us all believe a man could fly, and this documentary reveals what made him a true hero, on- and off-screen. Partnering with our friends at Fathom Events to deliver this very special film to the big screen was an opportunity we could not pass up."



Warner Bros. released the Richard Donner-directed Superman in 1978, starring Reeve as the Man of Steel opposite Marlon Brando as Jor-El of the planet Krypton, Margot Kidder as intrepid Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane, and Gene Hackman as the villainous Lex Luthor. A blockbuster, Superman: The Movie earned $300 million at the global box office and spawned three sequels that released between 1980 and 1987.

Fathom Events' CEO Ray Nutt said, "Everyone knows that Superman is a superhero, but I'm eager for audiences to discover the REAL superhero behind Superman. This film is an extraordinary story that takes a deep dive into the man Christopher Reeve really was and the courage he displayed. We're looking forward to working with our partners at DC Studios and Warner Bros. to bring this inspiring film to theatres nationwide."

The official synopsis: "The story of Christopher Reeve is an astonishing rise from unknown actor to iconic movie star, and his definitive portrayal of Clark Kent/Superman set the benchmark for the superhero cinematic universes that dominate cinema today. Reeve portrayed the Man of Steel in four Superman films and played dozens of other roles that displayed his talent and range as an actor, before being injured in a near-fatal horse-riding accident in 1995 that left him paralyzed from the neck down. After becoming a quadriplegic, he became a charismatic leader and activist in the quest to find a cure for spinal cord injuries, as well as a passionate advocate for disability rights and care – all while continuing his career in cinema in front of and behind the camera and dedicating himself to his beloved family."

From BAFTA Award-nominated directors Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui (McQueen), Super/Man includes never-before-seen intimate home movies and an extraordinary trove of personal archive material, as well as the first extended interviews ever filmed with Reeve's three children about their father, and interviews with the A-list Hollywood actors who were Reeve's colleagues and friends. The film is a moving and vivid cinematic telling of Reeve's remarkable story.

Presented by DC Studios in association with HBO Documentary Films and CNN Films, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story is in theaters Sept. 21 and Sept. 25. Visit Fathom Events for further information and participating theaters.