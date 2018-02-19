‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Star on Wally West’s Arrival

Wally West is speeding towards a spot on the Waverider, but don’t expect every single Legend to be happy about getting a new team member.

During a recent interview with Collider, Legends of Tomorrow star Tala Ashe, who plays Zari on the DC series, revealed that the arrival of Kid Flash isn’t good news for everyone. While she’s excited to be working alongside Keiynan Lonsdale, and he’s been a great addition to the cast, Wally’s arrival will be difficult for Zari to deal with.

“As a person, I love Keiynan so, so much,” Ashe said of her new co-star. “I can’t overstate how wonderful he is and how grateful I am for his energy. Whenever someone new joins the show, it’s an exciting new energy.”

After singing Lonsdale’s praises, Ashe was open about how her character takes this change, and it sounds like Zari isn’t happy about it.

“You’ll actually see Zari and Wally clash,” the actress admitted. “By the end of Episode 3×11, Zari is like, ‘Okay, these team members are my family,’ and then this new guy comes in and it’s like, ‘Who is this guy?!’ He’s very over-eager, and he’s shiny and happy, which is not Zari’s vibe. There’s actually a really fun episode, coming up, where you’re gonna see Wally and Zari solve crimes together, and their differences will be highlighted. But I think, ultimately, there is an echoing of her own brother in Wally and I hope that actually gets explore more, as we go.”

Wally is joining the team this season following the departure of Jefferson and Martin, the two men who created Firestorm. Following Martin’s death in the Crisis on Earth-X event, Jefferson decided to walk away from the Legends.

While Wally used to be a mainstay on The Flash, he’s been on his own for most of this season. Legends of Tomorrow provides the fan favorite character a new TV home.

New episodes of Legends of Tomorrow air on Monday nights at 8pm ET on Monday.