Leslie Jones to Voice Plastic Woman in New Warner Bros. Animated Series

Warner Bros. is teaming up with Leslie Jones on a new adult animated series — and it could have a tie to the DC universe. On Monday, it was announced (via Variety) that Jones is set to executive produce and star in an adult animated comedy series for Warner Bros. Animation, which currently does not have a writer or a network attached. Jones is known for her tenure on Saturday Night Live, as well as appearances on Supermarket Sweep, Ghostbusters, and Our Flag Means Death.

The series will see Jones voicing the lead character of Plastic Woman — a name that will jog the memories of DC Comics fans, as Warner Bros. was previously developing a feature film for the character, who would have been a genderbent version of Plastic Man. The film interpretation was initially set to have Queen of the Air and Lumberjanes' Cat Vasko write the project. Variety's reporting claims that this new series is "not connected" to the previous Plastic Woman movie project, which has not had any updates since it was initially reported on in 2020.

In the comics, Plastic Man is also known as Patrick "Eel" O'Brian, a superhero who can stretch his body into any shape, and who fights crime alongside teams such as the Justice League of America. Given the recent trend of Warner Bros.' adult animated hits, particularly their Harley Quinn HBO Max series and its recently-announced spinoff series, Noonan's, it will remain to be seen if this television series will ultimately follow suit and be set within the DC universe.

"We love the wild and fun world of Harley Quinn so much we just had to make a spin-off and who better to center it around than the outcast Kite Man," Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of original comedy and adult animation for HBO Max and Adult Swim, said when Noonan's was first greenlit. "Justin, Patrick, and Dean have created the perfect local hangout for Gotham City's not-so-finest at Noonan's, where bar patrons can blow off steam after a long day of mayhem."

"Harley Quinn unlocked a world of hilarious possibilities with the iconic Super Heroes and Super-Villains of the DC Universe," Peter Girardi, executive vice president of alternative programming for Warner Bros. Animation, echoed. "Exploring this world further with our partners at HBO Max and DC is going to be a lot of fun. Plus, after getting dumped by Poison Ivy, the least we could do was give Kite Man his own show."

