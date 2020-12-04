DC Comics Reimagining Plastic Man As Female-Led Movie

✖

DC's Plastic Man movie has received a breath of new life at Warner Brothers. First announced a few years ago, Plastic Man has received a new writer in Cat Vasko (Queen of the Air, Lumberjanes). The report also mentions Vasko's take on the classic comics character will now feature the eponymous hero as a female character. First reported by THR, it's unknown what a female-led take on Plastic Man means for the title of the movie or the eponymous hero's crime-fighting codename.

The Mayor scribe Amanda Idoko wrote the previous version of the script, and it's yet to be said how much of that script Warners has decided to keep.

First appearing as a crook-turned-hero in Quality Comics titles in 1941, the rights to the character were snatched up by DC in 1956. Since then, he's established himself as a cult favorite amongst fans. The film is being overseen by DC Films head Walter Hamada and Chantal Nong.

Around the same time the project was initially announced, Parks & Rec and Sonic star Ben Schwartz expressed interest in playing the role of Patrick "Eel" O'Brian.

I’ll start stretching now just in case. //t.co/F6GvPhmTxT — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) December 7, 2018

Around the same time, Venom and Veep star Reid Scott told ComicBook.com landing the role of Plastic Role would be a dream gig, largely thanks to the character being "just so silly and out there."

“And because he was a thief, he was a pickpocket, he’s got this checkered past, and stuff like that. I tend to like characters that go through some sort of accident,” Scott said.

“I’ve always been sort of fascinated by that — I used to love Swamp Thing, and Toxic Avenger, and stuff like that — but Plastic Man was just so frickin’ weird, man. He was cool.”

The film is one of dozens of films the studio is said to have in development. In addition to the likes of Black Adam and Shazam 2, which are in more serious stages of development, DC Films has also said its developing project likes Batgirl, Blue Beetle, Gotham City Sirens, Lobo, New ods, Nightwing, and Static Shock.

Plastic Man has yet to receive a release date.