Lex Luthor Blames Superman In New ‘Supergirl’ Preview

Jon Cryer will be bringing Lex Luthor to Supergirl, and a new preview shows his hatred for Superman has not dimmed.

The new trailer shows a just-released Lex Luthor reuniting with his sister Lena due to his failing health, but that isn’t going to stop him from moving his plan into motion, and it all comes down to his loathing of the Man of Steel. As we see here his plan is to put the world under a red sun, which would make Superman and Supergirl powerless, though Lena doesn’t seem to be completely on board.

She even warns Kara about what Lex is capable of, but unfortunately, she will be getting an example of that soon enough, with Lex saying “I want to see if the Kryptonian pretender can bleed.” His plans of course also include Superman, evident when he says “Superman. He thinks he is invincible.” Luthor’s plan is to show how wrong that notion is.

Luthor’s hatred of Superman is revealed even more in one particular scene with Lena. “I was the man of tomorrow,” Luthor says. “Not. Him! Not. Him!”

Looks like Lex has some issues to work out in therapy. Of course, he’s not the only threat the duo will have to deal with, as Manchester Black is also up and about, and you can check out the full preview in the video above.

The official description for the O Brother, Where Art Thou? episode can be found below.

“JON CRYER GUEST STARS AS ICONIC DC COMICS’ VILLAIN LEX LUTHOR — Secretly furloughed from prison due to failing health, Lex Luthor (guest star Jon Cryer) visits his sister, Lena (Katie McGrath), to seek her help finding a cure. Savvy as ever, Lena is suspicious of Lex’s motives but when she’s faced with a life and death situation, she must decide how she truly feels about her brother. Meanwhile, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and J’onn (David Harewood) face off against Manchester Black (guest star David Ajala). James’ sister Kelly (guest star Azie Tesfai) comes to town. Tawnia Mckiernan directed the episode written by Derek Simon & Nicki Holcomb (#415). Original airdate 3/17/2019.”

Supergirl airs Sundays at 8 pm est on the CW.

