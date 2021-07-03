Watchmen Fans Upset That Lovecraft Country Didn't Get Second Season
Watchmen fans are upset for Lovecraft Country fans after HBO decided not to pursue a second season. In the early days of HBO Max, both the DC Comics series and Misha Green’s show drew rave reviews and reached true watercooler show status. However, neither program will be getting a second salvo of episodes. Deadline reported that HBO would not be picking up where that cliffhanger left Letty and Atticus last year. However, from social media, you can see that there are thousands of fans disappointed with the decision. It’s easy to see why the Watchmen fans would be quick to jump to the defense of their fellow fandom. There was room for more stories in both of these universes, and now it is up to the fans to dream of what could have been on their own. Check out some of the best reactions to the news down below.
Lovecraft Country & Watchmen end but we’ll get nine GoT spin offs. 🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/GhMGjwzPLV— Dave Farah (@DaveFarah) July 2, 2021
In a statement to Deadline, HBO said, “We will not be moving forward with a second season of Lovecraft Country. We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey.
Did you want a Season 2 of either of these shows? Let us know down in the comments! Check out more reactions down below:
Some key difference
prevnext
Watchmen at least felt intended to be a miniseries. Lovecraft Country always seemed like something meant to be ongoing and now feels incomplete in a way Watchmen does not.— Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) July 2, 2021
Sad times
prevnext
‘watchmen’ didn’t get a season two and now ‘lovecraft country.’ this ain’t it. pic.twitter.com/HdChITBBkT— Jamaal (@roseinharlem) July 2, 2021
Very true
prevnext
The budget for lovecraft country was mad high I knew it was probably a chance they was gonna one and done that 😭🤷🏽♂️— HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@itskeyon) July 2, 2021
Completely true
prevnext
No more Watchmen.— BPH 🖤 (@brittanyharriot) July 2, 2021
No more Lovecraft Country.
And no more Insecure after this upcoming season. pic.twitter.com/Xjok3Th7SM
Hard to get that second season
prevnext
Watchmen - one season— Scott Weinberg (@scottEmovienerd) July 2, 2021
The Outsider - one season
Lovecraft County -- one season
Entourage & The Sopranos -- 500 seasons
Lindelof has been on that for a while
prevnext
please top complaining about Watchmen being 1 season when they told you only 1 season before started & after every episode pic.twitter.com/pu8uKpWi3J— 3reads (@3reads) July 2, 2021
Not at all
prevnext
No season 2 of WATCHMEN or Lovecraft Country ?!?? 😓😓😓😓😓— Siren 👩🏾🦰🧜🏿♀️🕸 (@linnyprivate) July 2, 2021
Weird situation
prev
The same shit, different day happened during the Watchmen by Lindenhof and Regina King. So I can't say I'm shocked or pissed off massively.
*shrugs* At least HBO has both shows streaming for now.— Star Wars Actors Guild 77 (@SWAG_77) July 3, 2021