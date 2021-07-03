Watchmen Fans Upset That Lovecraft Country Didn't Get Second Season

Watchmen fans are upset for Lovecraft Country fans after HBO decided not to pursue a second season. In the early days of HBO Max, both the DC Comics series and Misha Green’s show drew rave reviews and reached true watercooler show status. However, neither program will be getting a second salvo of episodes. Deadline reported that HBO would not be picking up where that cliffhanger left Letty and Atticus last year. However, from social media, you can see that there are thousands of fans disappointed with the decision. It’s easy to see why the Watchmen fans would be quick to jump to the defense of their fellow fandom. There was room for more stories in both of these universes, and now it is up to the fans to dream of what could have been on their own. Check out some of the best reactions to the news down below.

Lovecraft Country & Watchmen end but we’ll get nine GoT spin offs. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/GhMGjwzPLV — Dave Farah (@DaveFarah) July 2, 2021

In a statement to Deadline, HBO said, “We will not be moving forward with a second season of Lovecraft Country. We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey.

