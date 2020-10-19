Lovecraft Country Showrunner Talks Season 2 Story & Spoilers

✖

Lovecraft Country has come to the end of its first season, and what an ending it was. The Lovecraft Country season 1 finale brought together many of the storylines that have kept fans scratching their heads ever since the show premiered, while also help decisively re-arranging the stage for season 2. Now Lovecraft Country showrunner Misha Green is speaking up to help fans make sense of the season 1 ending - and tease them with where season 2 could take things. Check out the first hints about Lovecraft Country season 2 below - and obviously, there will be MAJOR SPOILERS in what's discussed!

First things first: let's talk about the major deaths in the Lovecraft Country season 1 finale. Unlike many other shows, Lovecraft Country didn't pull its main character Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) out of the dark prophecy of his death at the last moment. Instead, Atticus chose to sacrifice himself and fulfill the prophecy, in order to make a major change to the world that could better the lives of people of color, everywhere.

Will Lovecraft Country's hero stay dead? In a show where time travel, alternate universes, immortality, and resurrection are all on the table, there's plenty of room for Atticus to make a return... somehow. So what does Lovecraft Country have planned for Atticus in the season 2 story? Misha Green wouldn't tell Collider, anything except that she wants to keep fans on an episode-to-episode roller coaster:

"No spoilers. That would spoil Season 2. One of the exciting things about this season was, in the PR campaign and all of that stuff, trying to keep as much of the details vague, so that the audience could experience each episode. I think that was so fun to watch and something we want to keep, going forward, is 'Where is this going to go?'"

However, although Green wants to keep the ride surprising, the Lovecraft Country creative definitely has a roadmap of where the series will go:

"We know the direction," Green says. "It’s about a direction. You have a direction, and then you explore and you find where it takes you. Even starting this season of this show, we knew what direction we wanted to go in, for subsequent seasons. It was very exciting. Matt Ruff’s novel is about reclaiming genre spaces for people of color. For me, that was an open book. Being a genre fan, there’s so much to play in. It’s unending. And the idea that it’s not just for Black people but you can open it up for all people of color is exciting to me.

For Misha Green, Lovecraft Country isn't just about one story - it's about all the stories you can tell, in different genres, using characters that those genres haven't typically put a spotlight on:

"The specifics I have are genre and people of color. That can go season after season, after season, after season," Green explains. "Being such a huge genre fan, there’s so much space there. There are so many places in genre where you don’t see people of color. You don’t see genre being used to tell stories about what it means to be Chinese American, or what it means to be Mexican American. That’s a well that you can always go back to, with no fear of feeling like it feels overdone."

In many ways, the greater strength of Lovecraft Country is its episode-to-episode anthology feel, which in many ways took lead over the actual (convoluted) serialized seasonal story. So perhaps Misha Green does have the right focus when it comes to why HBO should keep going with the series.

Lovecraft Country is streaming on HBO Max and HBO On Demand.