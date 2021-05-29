Lucifer Star Reveals if They'll Be Back for Season 6

✖

The second half of Lucifer's fifth season is now streaming on Netflix and after nearly a year-long wait, fans of the popular series had a lot to take in with the newly released episodes. There were a lot of major developments even beyond God's (Dennis Haysbert) arrival on Earth at the end of the first half of the season, including the death of a major character. Now, with one season left for Lucifer, the actor behind the character whose time ran out is revealing if we'll see them again in Season 6 -- and it turns out we will, at least in some capacity.

Warning! Major spoilers for Lucifer Season 5B below!

Toward the end of Season 5B, Kevin Alejandro's Dan Espinoza is murdered thanks to the machinations of Lucifer's (Tom Ellis) brother Michael (also Ellis). It was a shocking development and a deeply emotional one, especially when it was revealed that Dan had ended up in Hell because he hadn't fully resolved his feelings of guilt at the time of his death. While one might assume that death would rule out fans getting to see the character again, Alejandro told ET Online (via Digital Spy) that fans will definitely get to see more of Dan, just perhaps not in the way they may expect.

"It could be through flashbacks, it could be through trying to decide what's going on," Alejandro said. "I was on set a little bit in season six, so he's coming back... just not the way everyone thinks he's coming back.

However Dan returns in Season 6, Alejandro further explained that his guilt and personal battles will be part of things.

"The thing with guilt is that there really is no one who can help you," Alejandro said. "You have to help you. I think a lot of what happens with Dan is really just lost introspectively within himself trying to figure out his own demons, so to speak, and why things happened to him the way they did because it happened so abruptly. That's what you'll find. You'll find there is no help other than you helping yourself, basically."

While Dan's return is one that fans will just have to wait to see, we do already know one way in which Alejandro will be part of Season 6 behind the camera. Alejandro is set to direct the penultimate series episode, Season 6 Episode 9 "Goodbye, Lucifer". Writer Chris Rafferty shared the news on social media earlier this year. Alejandro has previously directed Season 5's functional midseason finale, "Spoiler Alert".

All episodes of Lucifer Season 5 are now streaming on Netflix.