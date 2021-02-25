Lucifer Star Kevin Alejandro to Direct Penultimate Series Episode

✖

Production on the sixth and final season of Lucifer is underway and one of the series' stars will be stepping behind the camera to direct the second to last episode of the beloved Netflix series. On Twitter, writer Chris Rafferty took to social media to share that Kevin Alejandro, who plays Detective Daniel "Dan" Espinoza, will direct Season 6 Episode 9, titled "Goodbye, Lucifer".

"Due to the pandemic, Lucifer Season 6 has had its share of scheduling changes, and sadly I'll miss working w/ S5 finale director Karen Gaviola,' Rafferty wrote. "But I am SUPER EXCITED to announce our new director for 609... Kevin Alejandro! Team #SpoilerAlert together again!!!"

Due to the pandemic, #Lucifer Season 6 has had its share of scheduling changes, and sadly I’ll miss working w/ S5 finale director Karen Gaviola. But I am SUPER EXCITED to announce our new director for 609... @kevinmalejandro! Team #SpoilerAlert together again!!! pic.twitter.com/7xTlhk0QKT — Chris Rafferty (@Chris_Rafferty) February 19, 2021

The episode will reunite Rafferty and Alejandro on an episode -- Rafferty wrote and Alejandro directed Season 5's episode "Spoiler Alert". That episode functioned as a midseason finale for Lucifer's fifth season which debuted last summer. As for the rest of Season 5, however, fans haven't yet gotten those episodes. While fans have been eagerly awaiting the remaining episodes of Lucifer's penultimate season, no release date has been announced, something that even the series' writers addressed earlier this year.

"We know everyone wants to know, but truth is even WE don't know when #LuciferSeason5B will come out," they wrote. "It's not finished yet. The pandemic blew up our plans. But when we have an official release date, trust us, we're dying to let you know! Same with a trailer. #patience #Lucifer."

When the back half of Season 5 does drop, fans may be able to expect God (Dennis Haysbert) sticking around for a while. In November, the Lucifer Twitter account noted that they were unable to share a release date, but they did tease that fans could "get ready for ***'s extended stay on *****". The blanks would fit with the phrase "God's extended stay on Earth."

Seasons 1-4 as well as the first half of Season 5 of Lucifer are now streaming on Netflix.