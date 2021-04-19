Lucifer Star Prepares for Season 5B by Debunking Fan Theory

✖

The second half of Lucifer's fifth season -- also referred to as Lucifer Season 5B -- will debut on Netflix on May 28th and finally give eager fans what's next for everyone's favorite devil (Tom Ellis) now that his father, God (Dennis Haysbert) has arrived on Earth. But the episode didn't just end with God's arrival. It also ended with Lucifer about to admit to Chloe (Lauren German) that he loves her when time suddenly stops. While it seemed to most fans that DB Woodside's Amenadiel was responsible for the interruption of time, some fans have theorized that it was actually Lucifer. Now, Woodhouse is weighing in, "debunking" the theory to get fans ready for the back half of the season.

On Twitter recently (via Digital Spy) Woodside replied to a fan who suggested that it could have been Lucifer who stopped time because viewers have really only ever seen Amenadiel slow time down while, in Hell, Lucifer has actually stopped it. The operating theory here is that Lucifer's fear and nerves at telling Chloe how he feels caused him to do it unwittingly, but Woodside cleared things right up.

Hi. I’ll help you out. It was Amenadiel. Now you’re ready for 5b. 😉😂❤️😈 https://t.co/nAitMFDmLC — DB Woodside (@dbwofficial) April 16, 2021

"Hi. I'll help you out. It was Amenadiel. Now you're ready for 5b," he wrote.

While the idea that it could be Lucifer's fears causing time to stop is interesting, the episode in question, "Spoiler Alert" makes it pretty plain that it's actually Amenadiel's anxiety that is the culprit. When his son, Charlie, gets sick, Amenadiel's anxiety about the child being only mortal causes him to subconsciously freeze time. But even with the frozen time situation out of the way, there is still a lot for fans to look forward to in Season 5B. Woodside previously told TVLine that there would be a log of chaos now that God is on Earth.

"When God comes, a lot of chaos is going to follow," Woodside said. "We pick up literally two seconds from where we ended, and Amenadiel is absolutely humiliated that God saw him behaving the way that he was with his brothers because as the oldest, he's really supposed to be the one that sets the example — and he was not doing that!"

The first four and a half seasons of Lucifer are currently streaming on Netflix. Season 5B will debut on May 28th.