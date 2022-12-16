DC Star Margot Robbie Hypes Up Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn in Joker Sequel

Margot Robbie isn't just cool with Lady Gaga taking over the role of live-action Harley Quinn – she's hyping up the singer/actor's role as Harley in the upcoming sequel, Joker: Folie A Deux! Margot Robbie is doing a lot of press for her upcoming awards season movie, Babylon, and in one interview she was asked point-blank how she felt about Gaga taking on the role. Robbie was the geuninely enthused in her response that not only is she excited to see Gaga's Harley, she's happy to see Harley, as a character, cementing her place as a comic book character who has broken into the mainstream.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Margot Robbie said the following about Lady Gaga taking on Harley Quinn in Joker 2:

"I think she's going to do an amazing job. I'm so excited, it's all I could've ever hoped for Harley was that she would become one of those characters, kinda like Batman or Hamlet, that's gets handed from actor to actor, everyone gets a go at playing them. So, I think it's just credit to her as a character that people want to see her in multiple iterations. I'm excited."

Margot Robbie played Dr. Harleen Quinzel/Harley Quinn in both David Ayers' Suicide Squad movie (2016) and James Gunn's The Suicide Squad (2021), as well as her own 2020 spinoff film Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). Robbie has been one of the only consistent (and fan-favorite) threads of continuity across the DC films of that troubled "Snyderverse" era; so far, there's been no indication she's putting the white makeup back on to play Harley in the new DC Studios era of the franchise. Of course, the fact that she worked with new DC Studios head James Gunn on The Suicide Squad means that anything is possible.

...Including DC fans finally gettting a live-action Harley Quinn/Poison Ivy romance.

What Is Joker 2 About?

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

No official plot details about Joker: Folie A Deux have been revealed, but the rumors and details we know point to the sequel taking place largely in Arkham Asylum, the psychiatric hospital for Gotham City's criminally insane. The title translates to "shared psychosis," or a "delusion or mental illness shared by two people in close association," hinting that a toxic relationship between "Joker" Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) and Harleen Quinzel takes shape, brining Dr. Quinzel into her new life as Harley Quinn. We also know the sequel will be a musical.

Joker 2 is set to theaters on October 4, 2024.