Margot Robbie Has "Been Pushing" Hard For a Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy Romance (Exclusive)

DC fans have been treated to Margot Robbie's performance as Harley Quinn in DC's Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and The Suicide Squad. While it's currently unclear if Robbie will ever play Harley again, the star has said that she wants to return to the role. If Robbie does play the iconic character in the future, many fans are hoping that she will enter a romance with Poison Ivy much like in the comics and the Harley Quinn animated series. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Robbie about her new film, Babylon, and we asked her about potentially seeing the Harlivy romance onscreen one day.

"I have been pushing for that for years. I cannot tell you how hard I've been pushing for that. I want it too," Robbie said of a live-action romance between Harley and Ivy. When asked if she had any actors in mind to play her romantic opposite, she added, "Honestly, when I pictured, I always picture like Poison Ivy in the comics. I don't really actually picture an actress doing it, but I agree, that would be so good."

Has Margot Robbie Reacted To Lady Gaga Playing Harley Quinn?

While there's no word on when or if Robbie will be stepping back into the role of Harley Quinn, it was announced earlier this year that Lady Gaga will be playing the character in Joker: Folie A Deux opposite Joaquin Phoenix. Joker is not set in the same universe as the DCEU, which means Lady Gaga isn't replacing Robbie. Recently, Robbie spoke with MTV News, and she expressed excitement at the alternate portrayal of Harley.

"It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way Macbeth or Batman, always gets passed from great actor to great actor," Robbie explained. "It's kind of like someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth. I feel like, in not so many cases, are they female characters — Queen Elizabeth I, but beyond that, which I got to have a crack out as well, which I was honored to do. I was like, 'Wow! Cate Blanchett did Queen Elizabeth I. Now I get to.' It's such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think she'll do something incredible with it."

You can catch Margot Robbie in Babylon only in theaters on December 23rd.