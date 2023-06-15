McFarlane Toys Exclusive DC Multiverse Black Light Scarecrow and Joker Figures Drop Today

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

McFarlane Toys has unveiled DC Multiverse Gold Label variants of their 7-inch scale Infinite Frontier Joker and Infinite Frontier Scarecrow figures, and the blacklight upgrade looks very good indeed! What's more, both figures are Entertainment Earth exclusives that are limited to 3000 units each. Pre-orders will be available today, June 15th at 12pm PT / 3pm ET via the links below. They might not last long, so be ready to grab them at launch time.

DC Multiverse The Joker Infinite Frontier Blacklight Gold Label 7-Inch Action Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive

DC Multiverse Scarecrow Infinite Frontier Blacklight Gold Label 7-Inch Action Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive

At this point, it's hard to imagine McFarlane Toys without their DC Multiverse line, so fans will be happy to know that the company announced that their partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products will continue through 2025. That means that we will see more figures like the Knightfall Batman, Batwing, and Two-Face as Batman that McFarlane recently launched for pre-order.

Details about each of the new DC Multiverse figures can be found below along with pre-order links. All three figures are priced at $19.99 with an August 2023 release date. Again, if you go with Entertainment Earth, note that US Super Saver shipping is free on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout.

DC Multiverse Batman Knightfall 7-Inch Scale Action Figure / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Based on Batman's appearance in the Batman: Knightfall comic book series, The Dark Knight comes with a batarang, alternate set of hands, a base, and collectible art card.

DC Multiverse Batwing New 52 7-Inch Scale Action Figure / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Based on his appearance in the New 52 comic book series, Batwing comes with 3x attachable flame effect parts, a base, and collectible art card.

DC Multiverse Batman: Reborn Two-Face as Batman 7-Inch Scale Action Figure / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Based on his appearance in the Batman: Reborn comic book series, Two-Face as Batman comes with 2x pairs of alternate hands, a base, and a collectible art card.

Todd McFarlane had the following to say about the renewed partnership between his company and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products:

"Our previous contract for the DC Multiverse was a huge opportunity for McFarlane Toys to be involved with some of the best brands on the planet. Being able to play creatively with characters like Superman, Batman, The Flash and Wonder Woman, along with many other brands in the vast Warner Bros. library, proved to be a huge success for us and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. An extension of the contract expands the depth and range of what we can bring to the marketplace to excite fans around the world. I am grateful for WBDGCP's continued confidence in us."

"We're honored and excited to continue our partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. The depth of content and characters within DC, combined with the passion we have for comic book culture, has fueled our development for products that fans and collectors want, which has resulted in strong business growth over the past three years. We're looking forward to more successful years together," said Stephan Tetrault, Chief Operating Officer at McFarlane Toys.

McFarlane Toys partnership with WBDGCP began in 2019. In addition to their highly successful DC Multiverse lineup, McFarlane Toys recently brought back Movie Maniacs figures for the WB 100 celebration.