DC Multiverse Future State Superman, Infinite Frontier Scarecrow, and Static Shock Figures Are up for Pre-Order

McFarlane Toys has opened up pre-orders for new 7-inch figures in their DC Multiverse lineup. This time around it's Superman from the 2021 Future State: Worlds of War storyline, Scarecrow from Infinite Frontier, and New 52 Static Shock! Details about each figure can be found below along with pre-order links.

DC Multiverse Future State Superman Action Figure ($19.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout) / Amazon: "Survive the deadly arena with Superman! This DC Multiverse Future State Superman 7-Inch Scale Action Figure features ultra articulation with up to 22 moving parts for posing and play. Superman is showcased in his gladiatorial attire from his battles on Warworld's Arena! He includes an axe, shield, and a display base. Also included is a collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and a character biography on the back.

After years of adventures, Superman is missing and presumed dead. In actuality, the Man of Steel is across the galaxy, imprisoned on Warworld by the new Mongul. Forced to fight for his life in an arena and lacking his powers, Superman must stay alive and somehow find a way to return home."

DC Multiverse Static Shock New 52 Action Figure ($19.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout) / Amazon: "Time to bring a shock to your system! This DC Multiverse Static Shock New 52 7-Inch Scale Action Figure features ultra articulation with up to 22 moving parts for posing and play. Static Shock is showcased in his costume from New 52. The electric hero comes with 2x lightning effect parts, a hover disc, and a display base. Also included is a collectible art card with Static Shock artwork on the front, and a character biography on the back.

A typical nerdy high school student with a passion for science and pop culture, Hawkins's life changed dramatically after he got caught up in a local gang war and was doused with an experimental chemical that contained a mutagen agent. This led to him gaining a variety of electromagnetic powers, and as a big fan of comic books, Hawkins decided to use his powers to help clean up his community and save the innocent. A fun, humorous individual in his normal life, these aspects of Hawkins's personality shine in his superhero persona as well, and Static is well known for his witty banter and good-heartedness."

DC Multiverse Scarecrow Infinite Frontier Action Figure ($19.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout) / Amazon: "From your worst nightmare comes the villain armed with hallucinogenic fear toxin! This DC Multiverse Scarecrow Infinite Frontier 7-Inch Scale Action Figure features ultra articulation with up to 22 moving parts for posing and play. Equipped with syringe claws, Scarecrow is showcased in his costume from Infinite Frontier. The cryptic Jonathan Crane comes with a display base. Also included is a collectible art card with Scarecrow artwork on the front, and a character biography on the back.

As a young child, Jonathan Crane was subjected to sick and twisted experiments on fear conducted by his own father. Emotionally scarred and mentally unstable from the ordeal, Crane spent his childhood living in fear until he made an important realization-if he could control fear, it would never again control him. Over time, this interest in fear became an obsession. Graduating from college with a doctorate in psychology and specialty in phobias, Jonathan began experimenting on others, subjecting them to a hallucinogenic fear toxin he developed that brought out their worst nightmares. Although Batman has developed a number of remedies to counteract these toxins, Crane is constantly improving upon his formula, creating more potent and deadlier versions."