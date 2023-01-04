New McFarlane DC Multiverse Figure Pre-Orders: Hush Batman, Mr. Freeze, and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

McFarlane Toys has released numerous teasers for upcoming DC Multiverse figures over the last several weeks, and it's finally time to start getting them into the hands of collectors. New pre-orders in the DC Multiverse lineup include Hush Batman, Knightfall Catwoman, Mr. Freeze (Victor Fries), and Infinite Frontier Joker. They have also revealed that Eradicator and DC vs Vampires Batman Gold Label exclusives have begun rolling out.

A breakdown of the new releases and where to find them can be found below. Note that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $39+ using the code FREESHIP39 at checkout during the month of January 2023. The Eradicator and DC vs Vampires Batman Gold Label figures are exclusive to Walmart, and are said to be available rolling out to stores now. They might also go up for pre-order online here at Walmart in the near future.

DC Multiverse DC vs Vampires Batman Gold Label 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – Walmart Exclusive (Coming Soon)

DC Multiverse Eradicator Gold Label 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – Walmart Exclusive (Coming Soon)

