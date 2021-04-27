Michael B. Jordan Addresses If He Might Play Black Superman

✖

Michael B. Jordan is (once again) speaking up about a possible role playing Black Superman. The actor has been rumored for the role for years now, but things have changed drastically now that Warner Bros. is actually moving forward with a Superman movie featuring a black character. So how does Michael B. Jordan feel about taking on such a milestone role? In a new interview the Creed star said that while he doesn't know what's happening with the Black Superman film, representation is an important focus in the industry right now - though there are various ways to accomplish that goal.

While speaking with Cinepop, Michael B. Jordan had the following to say about the role of a Black Superman in WB's upcoming reboot:

"I don't know what is really going on with [Black Superman] in particular. But everybody's want and desire to see black leads and heroic roles is really important. Representation is important... There's so many opportunities with different IP, different properties, different characters that never got the light of day. And there are certain ones that should just be where they are. So let's just see how things shake out."

That answer from Jordan is one of the more level-headed ones you're likely to hear when it comes to the subject of how to make the superhero movie genre more diverse. Over the last half-decade or so, fan demands for more diverse characters and/or casting in these big blockbuster films have collided with the traditionalist mentality that characters should not be altered from their comic book roots. Claims that 'new diverse characters should be created rather than changing established characters,' are all too common in chat threads - but according to Michael B. Jordan, that opinion should really be taken on a case-by-case basis. And perhaps he's right.

There are some characters who are clearly open to new interpretations when adapted for the screen; for example, having Commissioner Gordon or Black Canary played by actors of color (Jeffrey Wright in The Batman, Jurnee Smollett-Bell in Birds of Prey) didn't seem to upset fans too badly - and was even embraced by most, due to the quality of the actors. However, other characters like Batman or Superman have proven to be far more problematic, when even broaching the topic of changing their respective races. By the same token, when comics have given new characters of more diverse backgrounds a shot (multiple black Supermen, or more recently a black Batman and LGBTQ+ Captain America), it still seems to cause backlash from the "new diverse characters" crowd. So go figure.

Right now, we know that Warner Bros.' Black Superman project is in development. No word on which character the film would feature, or which actor would take on the role.