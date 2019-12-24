Michael B. Jordan Says If He Were To Play Superman It Would Be Authentic To Comics

The big screen future of Superman is an uncertainty, and has been for many months. Though Man of Steel and Justice League star Henry Cavill maintains that he has “not given up on the role,” the return of Superman is still a big question mark. One name that continues to come up when the prospect is mentioned is none other than Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan, who has already played in a few comic book universes already but is a fan-favorite choice to play the Last Son of Krypton.

Speaking with MTV News, Jordan was prompted with the idea of playing Superman, something that interviewer Josh Horowitz described as something that “could be special.” This prompted a smile and agreement from Jordan and his Just Mercy co-star Jamie Foxx who said “That would be so crazy! Son of Jor-El!” Jordan had a lot of thoughts about taking on a property like this though, saying it would need to be done the right way but that he would commit to it entirely.

“Honestly, I’ve been rumored to play Morpheus, to Superman, to Duck Tales reboot, to Power Rangers, and everything in between,” the actor said. “So it’s like I’m kinda used to the rumors I’m playing something. But, anything that I do dive into has gotta be done the right way. It has to be full of authenticity. I’m a fan of comic books, you know? I understand, you know, the fans being upset at ‘Oh now, why are they doing this and why are they changing that?’ I would feel the same way about certain things. So just know, if I ever were to dabble in anything, it would be authentic and something that I feel like people would really support.”

As it turns out, Warner Bros. actually met with Jordan at one point about the part, with the actor pitching an idea for a new Superman. According to a report from just last month, WB and Jordan met earlier this year and the actor shared his vision for the future of Superman. However, despite what sounds like a good meeting, Jordan reportedly isn’t ready to commit to playing Superman because of WB’s lack of commitment to the character.

While Superman seems like a guaranteed cash cow for Warner Bros., and two prominent actors are both passionate about bringing the character to life, Warner Bros. isn’t making the hero a priority in the near future. The report suggested that part of Jordan’s unwillingness to commit comes from the fact that there is no script for a new Superman movie and no director attached, meaning that the film likely wouldn’t arrive until after 2023.

Jordan also has experience in dealing with both comic book movies and comic book audiences, having appeared in the Oscar winning Black Panther and the universally reviled Fantastic Four reboot. Based on his answer to the posed query though, Jordan seems interested in the idea, but quite a few more things need to go right for it to happen, and if it did it would be years before we see it.