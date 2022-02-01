New The Batman TV Spot Showcases Brand New Footage

Another day, another new TV spot for next month’s The Batman. The next iteration of the Dark Knight is less than six weeks away, and we’re back in an Avengers: Endgame-style promotional campaign, with new content coming daily or more. It’s a crazy time to be a Bat-Fan, and that includes a new TV spot that focuses on a thrilling new Batmobile chase. Designed for the Spanish language market, the spot includes a lot of the same footage from yesterday’s TV spot, but some new shots, and some sharp editing to keep things moving.

Robert Pattinson stars in the film, which will feature one of three live-action Batman actors to grace the big screen this year, with November’s The Flash set to star Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton in multiversal doppelgangers of the character.

You can see the TV spot below.

New #TheBatman tv spot new footage

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman sees Robert Pattinson introducing a new cinematic take on DC Comics’ Dark Knight. The cast also includes Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

According to The Batman‘s official synopsis, “Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) — amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.

“When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.”

The Batman opens in theaters on March 4th.