Oscars 2020: Joker Is the Lowest Rated Best Picture Nominee on Rotten Tomatoes

The 92nd Academy Awards are taking place tomorrow night, and the movie up for the most nominations this year is Joker. Despite its 11 nominations, the Todd Phillips directed comic book movie is the lowest rated Best Picture nominee on the nine-movie list. The movie currently stands with a mediocre 68% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, which is a whole 11% lower than the next movie on the list. The highest-rated Best Picture nominee is Parasite, which comes out at 99%. The next is The Irishman at 96% followed by Marriage Story and Little Women at 95%, Ford V Ferrari at 92%, 1917 at 89%, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood at 85%, and Jojo Rabbit at 80%. Recently, CBS This Morning released a video about the movie’s divisive score.

“‘Joker’ is up for 11 nominations at tomorrow night’s Oscars, and with a 68% ‘fresh’ rating on @RottenTomatoes, it is the most nominated and lowest-rated best picture nominee. @MistahWax takes a look at a new book that explores how critics and audiences often disagree,” CBS This Morning wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the video below:

‘Joker’ is up for 11 nominations at tomorrow night’s Oscars, and with a 68% “fresh” rating on @RottenTomatoes, it is the most nominated and lowest rated best picture nominee. @MistahWax takes a look at a new book that explores how critics and audiences often disagree. pic.twitter.com/kNRlhJHkvY — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 8, 2020

Joker was met with mostly positive reviews when it premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where it earned the festival’s top prize. However, the film’s Rotten Tomatoes score dropped down to 78% once it was screened again at the Toronto International Film Festival, and now it’s settled at 68%. Despite the mixed reviews from critics, the audience score is a bit higher, earning 88%.

In addition to Best Picture, Joker is nominated for Best Actor (Joaquin Phoenix), Best Director (Todd Phillips), Best Original Music Score (Hildur Guðnadóttir), Best Adapted Screenplay (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver), Best Cinematography (Lawrence Sher), Best Sound Mixing (Dean A. Zupancic), Best Costume Design (Mark Bridges), Best Sound Editing (Albert Robert Murray), Best Film Editing (Jeff Groth), and Best Makeup and Hairstyling (Nicki Ledermann).

Who are you rooting for at the Oscars? Tell us in the comments!



The 92nd Academy Awards air Sunday, Feb. 9 on ABC. Joker is now available on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD.