Oscars: Internet Reacts to ‘Aquaman’s Jason Momoa’s Suit
The 91st Academy Awards are in full swing and celebrities are out there looking incredibly sharp. One such famous individual is Aquaman star, Jason Momoa, who is rocking a velvet, pink suit.
The color is slowly becoming the actor's signature ever since he donned some awesome, shiny pink pants during his opening monologue while hosting Saturday Night Live back in December.
Not only does Momoa look dashing, but he showed up matching his wife, Lisa Bonet. The couple have been together since 2005, but this is the first time they're attending Hollywood's biggest night together.
It's no surprise Momoa was invited to present at the awards this year considering his DC film is already the franchise's top-earner. The movie has made $1,138,840,547 worldwide and became the 5th highest grossing film of 2018.
During the ceremony, the actor awarded Best Documentary to Free Solo alongside Helen Mirren.
To add to this amazing ensemble, Momoa is also wearing a pink scrunchie around his wrist. Even if he didn't have luscious long hair, we would still be huge fans of this added accessory.
Many fans were quick to take to the Internet to share their thoughts and feelings about Momoa's outfit, which is being met with lots of love.
Public Service Announcement
prevnext
PSA: Jason Momoa matched his pink suit to Lisa Bonet's dress, and also his pink scrunchie pic.twitter.com/bLX0qJ2rRv— priscilla page (@BBW_BFF) February 25, 2019
The Only Important Talking Point
prevnext
I would like to talk about the scrunchie on Jason Momoa's wrist and nothing but the scrunchie on Jason Momoa's wrist #oscars pic.twitter.com/yxhcJTzUwW— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 25, 2019
No Words Necessary
prevnext
LOL Jason Momoa in a pink velvet suit is all I need as long as he doesn't speak.— roxane gay (@rgay) February 25, 2019
Solving Hate
prevnext
Jason Momoa’s Pink Suit Just Solved Homophobia— Fran Tirado (@fransquishco) February 25, 2019
Inevitable Fashion Trends
prevnext
I really hope Forever 21 makes an accessible version of Jason Momoa's blush velvet suit so that I can look proportionately groovy in 6 months. #Oscars— Brooke Wied (@brookewied) February 25, 2019
Snyder Jokes
prevnext
Do you think Jason Momoa's suit is a Snyder cut? #Oscars #OscarsBlend pic.twitter.com/WnLeztLKvP— CinemaBlend (@CinemaBlend) February 25, 2019
The Distraction
prevnext
I’m trying to work on this assignment and Jason Momoa in a dust pink suit with matching scrunchy is calling me through time and space— Queer Marquis (@MarquisQueer) February 25, 2019
The Thirst
Jason Momoa in that velvet suit pic.twitter.com/5SNGi3wrs7— taquitos al pastor (@ze_t) February 25, 2019
Aquaman will be available on blu-ray and DVD on March 26th.prev