Oscars: Internet Reacts to ‘Aquaman’s Jason Momoa’s Suit

(Photo: ABC)

The 91st Academy Awards are in full swing and celebrities are out there looking incredibly sharp. One such famous individual is Aquaman star, Jason Momoa, who is rocking a velvet, pink suit.

The color is slowly becoming the actor's signature ever since he donned some awesome, shiny pink pants during his opening monologue while hosting Saturday Night Live back in December.

Not only does Momoa look dashing, but he showed up matching his wife, Lisa Bonet. The couple have been together since 2005, but this is the first time they're attending Hollywood's biggest night together.

It's no surprise Momoa was invited to present at the awards this year considering his DC film is already the franchise's top-earner. The movie has made $1,138,840,547 worldwide and became the 5th highest grossing film of 2018.

During the ceremony, the actor awarded Best Documentary to Free Solo alongside Helen Mirren.

To add to this amazing ensemble, Momoa is also wearing a pink scrunchie around his wrist. Even if he didn't have luscious long hair, we would still be huge fans of this added accessory.

Many fans were quick to take to the Internet to share their thoughts and feelings about Momoa's outfit, which is being met with lots of love.