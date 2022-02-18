Peacemaker Finale: Who Dies and Who Lives?

After over a month of entertaining and surprising viewers, the first season of Peacemaker came to a close on Thursday. The HBO Max exclusive series followed up on the events of The Suicide Squad with a great and violent fanfare, and the show’s audience definitely expected a bombastic final episode of the season. That proved to be the case in spades, as the fight of Christopher Smith / Peacemaker (John Cena) and his allies against the culmination of Project Butterfly definitely left some carnage. So, who exactly died in the events of the Peacemaker Season 1 finale? Here’s what you need to know. Spoilers for the eighth episode of Peacemaker, “It’s Cow or Never”, below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode largely revolved around the team’s attempt to take out “The Cow”, the giant caterpillar-like being whose milk provided the food source for The Butterflies in their takeover of Earth. After a comical series of events, the team was able to use some of Peacemaker’s specialty helmets, as well as a number of traditional weapons, to storm the barn that the Cow was being held in. Along the way, a number of the various Butterfly-possessed goons — most of whom were local law enforcement and some of the prisoners they’d held in jail — were killed off in the carnage, either thanks to Peacemaker’s sonic boom helmet or to the more closer-range carnage that followed. As Peacemaker made his way into the underground lair that held the Cow, Larry Fitzgibbon (Lochlyn Munro) attempted to follow him, only to get a hatchet to the head by Adrian Chase / Vigilante (Freddie Stroma).

Once Peacemaker got into the bunker, Goff — the leader Butterfly who had possessed Sophie Song (Annie Chang) tried to convince him to join their cause and help teleport the Cow to another facility. After emotionally considering it, Peacemaker decides to kill Sophie and Caspar Locke (Christopher Heyerdahl) anyway, fearing that their admittedly-altruistic plan to save Earth would have probably led to his friends being hurt. After voice activating the torpedo cannon helmet that Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) was wearing, Peacemaker shot and killed Sophie and Locke, as Adebayo was shot directly through the Cow, killing it. Goff managed to escape Sophie’s body, and was later seen hanging out on Peacemaker’s front porch.

So, Sophie, Fitzgibbon, Locke, and the Cow are all gone, meaning that (outside of Goff himself still being alive) the major players in the Project Butterfly storyline seem to have died off. Luckily, all of the other main characters survived the events of the finale, after it briefly looked like Vigilante and Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) might have died in the fight. Also back — although technically not from the dead — is Auggie Smith / White Dragon (Robert Patrick), who started to appear in visions to Peacemaker after he was very obviously killed in the penultimate episode. While Peacemaker is the only one who can see the version of his dad (something similar to his relationship with his dad in the comics), it’s sure to complicate things going into Season 2 and beyond.

Season 1 of Peacemaker is now available exclusively on HBO Max.