Peacemaker Intro Gets the Animated LEGO Treatment in Fun Video

When Peacemaker debuted back in January, there was plenty to love about James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad spin-off, and fans were especially thrilled by the show’s opening credits. The instant classic opener is set to Wig Wam’s “Do Ya Wanna Taste It,” and features the cast doing an expressionless and robotic-style dance that choreographer Charissa Barton calls “the Peacemaker Groove.” Naturally, the opening led to many fans recreating the dance on TikTok, but a recent YouTube video shared by Gunn might take the cake.

“Holy cow: Entire #Peacemaker intro animated in #LEGO form,” Gunn shared on YouTube. You can check the post out below:

“I recommend this 8-bit Peacemaker intro, it’s great,” one fan wrote in the comments. “Also cool!” Gunn shared. You can check that video out below:

Barton “created something that’s reminiscent of those old comic books, where you see the guys go, ‘Pow!’ And they move in these very angular ways,” Chukwudi Iwuji, who played Clemson Murn, previously siad. According to the choreographer, the “Peacemaker Groove” is influenced by Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton, and “rooted in modern dance, combined with maybe a little bit of street-style.”

“I’m very excited to be able to create an opening that was very, very different from anything else on TV, and anything else in the DC world, for sure,” Gunn said in the behind-the-scenes making-of video.

The series writer and creator previously revealed the origins of the so-called Peacemaker Groove on HBO Max’s Podly: The Peacemaker Podcast, explaining the scripted dance sequence was a part of Peacemaker “from the beginning” and has a hidden meaning that won’t become clear until the season finale.

“I really just wanted something very, very weird. I remember [Leota Adebayo actor] Danielle Brooks coming to me and going, ‘What are we doing? What is this?’ And I’m like, ‘Just look totally serious. You’re not having fun, just be very, very, very, very serious,’” Gunn said with a laugh. “And telling Charissa, ‘We gotta make the dance as ridiculous as it could possibly be while they remain completely serious.’”

“One of the fun things that you’ll see as you watch the episodes of the series is [the opening credits] plays a different role in every episode,” Gunn previously explained. “I know people are going to be able to skip over it — I hope they don’t — because it plays a different role in every [episode]. It just always tells a different story. You’ll see as our story gets darker, and deeper, and more sad, that the dance itself kind of becomes more sad and more serious and less funny. So it’s interesting to see in that way.”

The first season of Peacemaker is now streaming on HBO Max.