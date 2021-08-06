Peacemaker: James Gunn Assures Judomaster Writer Paul Kupperberg That He Can Be Excited About the Show

✖

James Gunn has been filming Peacemaker in Canada with John Cena, and the director recently teased on Twitter that "people have no idea what's coming." Fans are excited to see Cena star in the HBO Max series, which will be released sometime after he makes his debut in The Suicide Squad. However, Peacemaker is not the only character to look forward to. It was announced in February that Nhut Le had been cast as Judomaster. Since 1965, there have been three iterations of Judomaster in DC Comics. In 1994 a new version was created by Paul Kupperberg and artist Michael Collins. This week, Kupperberg took to Twitter with some curiosities about his character's role in Peacemaker.

"A new #Judomaster coming to @JamesGunn's #Peacemaker! How excited should @MIKECOLLINS99 and I be? #Charlton #ActionHeroes (From 1994's Justice League Quarterly #14, inked by Eduardo Barreto.)," Kupperberg tweeted. "Very. @PaulKupperberg, your fingerprints are all over the #Peacemaker show, and the history of your work with the #Charlton characters is a part of us," Gunn replied. You can check out the tweet interaction below:

Very. @PaulKupperberg, your fingerprints are all over the #Peacemaker show, and the history of you work with the #Charlton characters is a part of us. 🙌 https://t.co/YltSmEBRPk — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 2, 2021

Peacemaker is also expected to feature Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.

"Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," Gunn previously said of the spinoff series. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake."

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to hit theaters and HBO Max on August 6th, and Peacemaker is expected to debut on the streaming service sometime in 2022.