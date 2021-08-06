Peacemaker: James Gunn Says Fans “Have No Idea What’s Coming,” Teases Connections to the DCEU

✖

DC fans only have a few months before they're treated to The Suicide Squad, but that won't be the last you see from James Gunn. The director is currently working on a spin-off starring John Cena as Peacemaker, and all of the content he's been sharing on social media has us extra hyped. From showing off pictures of Cena in his costume to revealing the show's influences, the more Gunn posts, the more excited we are to see Peacemaker. Gunn's recent tweets tease a larger connection to the DCEU as well as "awesomeness."

"Happy Friday! Just finished a great week working w/ @JamesGunn and the #Peacemaker team some awesomeness was made," Steve Agee, who is playing John Economos in The Suicide Squad and served as the on-set reference for King Shark, tweeted yesterday. "People have no idea what's coming. #Peacemaker," Gunn replied. A fan then asked Gunn, "James, will the Peacemaker show have references/ connected to the bigger DCEU?," and Gunn simply replied, "Yes." You can check out the tweets below:

Recently, Gunn has made it clear that you don't want to get too attached to all of The Suicide Squad members. In fact, he recently joked about an "overly optimistic" death doll he saw online.

"The first thing I had to do was ignore the potential blowback from killing a character," Gunn told Den of Geek. "I’m just the servant of the story, so whatever the story says is what I’m going to do, no matter what the repercussions are for anything. I believe in the truth of the story. I believe that there was a story out there that needed to be told that I don’t have any control over."

As for Peacemaker, the series is also expected to feature Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.

What sort of DCEU connections are you hoping to see in Peacemaker? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to hit theaters and HBO Max on August 6th, and Peacemaker is expected to debut on the streaming service sometime in 2022.