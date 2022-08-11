Pennyworth Title Change to Add "Batman" is Getting Roasted Online
On Wednesday, HBO Max dropped the Season 3 trailer for Pennyworth but also added a twist when they also revealed a change to the series' title. Now the series, which originally aired on EPIX but is making the move to HBO Max for the upcoming season, is titled Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler. The general assumption behind the reason for the name change is to drive a bit more interest to the series — after all, Batman is kind of a big deal — but that hasn't stopped people from absolutely roasting the name choice online.
On social media, people have weighed in about the shift in the Pennyworth series name with many openly mocking the somewhat awkward addition. Many have directly pointed out how the name change seems to be a clear drive for viewership while others have offered up humorous alternative names or shared faux shocked reactions about just now finding out that Pennyworth has a Batman connection. You can check out some of our favorite reactions below.
As for what Season 3 of Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler will entail. the season will run for 10 episodes and features a significant time jump from Season 2 — as well as the dawn of superheroes and supervillains. The season synopsis is as follows: "Season three of the psychological thriller begins after a five-year time jump: the civil war is over, and a cultural revolution has changed the world for better or worse – ushering in a new age of Super Heroes and Supervillains."
Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler Season 3 debuts in October on HBO Max.
“Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler, Season 3” sounds like a fake title from a comedy sketch about how many comic book shit there is these days yet… it’s real— Chef Big Dog (@BorkEternal) August 10, 2022
Someone just now finding out that Pennyworth is about Batman's butler https://t.co/1kZNBwM6ee pic.twitter.com/5K9090eCzl— Tyler Calvert (@ItsTylerCalvert) August 10, 2022
The Man Who Went Up A Hill and Came Down Pennyworth, Batman's Butler.— Bill Smiley (@neokefka_99) August 10, 2022
Call it "Batman's Pal, Alfred Pennyworth" you cowards! https://t.co/Z3zYHCCwpC— Paul Cornish (@PaulGCornish) August 10, 2022
Ideal situation would be an admin error in which the telly series title got amended to "Pennyworth on Infinite Earths" and the comic to "Dark Crisis: The Origins of Batman's Butler."— Richard Edward Jones (@richardyjones) August 10, 2022
"Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler" is the kind of title you end up with when two seasons in you realise nobody but nerds on the internet knows that's the guy your show is about.— Alex! 🏳️🌈 🏴☠️ (@heyalexdaily) August 10, 2022
"Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler; Batman Is The Hero Who's Parents Died and Now He's Vowed to Fight Crime in Gotham (Not That Gotham, That One Didn't Pan Out Very Well So We're Trying Something New)"
Coming this fall on HBOMax?— Nick Taylor (@ntbone) August 10, 2022
PENNYWORTH: The Origins of the Man Without Insurance Who Hit Thomas Wayne’s Car And Was Court-Ordered To Become Batman’s Butler— Greg Derkach (@GregJDerkach) August 10, 2022