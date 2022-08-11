Pennyworth Title Change to Add "Batman" is Getting Roasted Online

On Wednesday, HBO Max dropped the Season 3 trailer for Pennyworth but also added a twist when they also revealed a change to the series' title. Now the series, which originally aired on EPIX but is making the move to HBO Max for the upcoming season, is titled Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler. The general assumption behind the reason for the name change is to drive a bit more interest to the series — after all, Batman is kind of a big deal — but that hasn't stopped people from absolutely roasting the name choice online.

On social media, people have weighed in about the shift in the Pennyworth series name with many openly mocking the somewhat awkward addition. Many have directly pointed out how the name change seems to be a clear drive for viewership while others have offered up humorous alternative names or shared faux shocked reactions about just now finding out that Pennyworth has a Batman connection. You can check out some of our favorite reactions below.

As for what Season 3 of Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler will entail. the season will run for 10 episodes and features a significant time jump from Season 2 — as well as the dawn of superheroes and supervillains. The season synopsis is as follows: "Season three of the psychological thriller begins after a five-year time jump: the civil war is over, and a cultural revolution has changed the world for better or worse – ushering in a new age of Super Heroes and Supervillains."

Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler Season 3 debuts in October on HBO Max.