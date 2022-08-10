Pennyworth Adds Batman to the Title in New Season 3 Trailer

The DC TV series starring Batman's faithful butler is getting a name change. Warner Bros. Television unveiled the Season 3 trailer for Pennyworth, which follows the exploits of Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon) after he signs on to work for billionaires Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) and Martha Wayne (Emma Paetz). Pennyworth originally aired on EPIX, but is making the move to HBO Max for its third season. The new network isn't the only change being made, as WBT has decided to give the show's title a facelift by adding Batman's recognizable name to it. According to IGN, the Alfred-centric show will now be known as Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler.

Along with the title change to Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler, the series also debuted its first trailer for Season 3. Pennyworth will run for 10 episodes, and as the synopsis reveals, viewers will take a sizeable time jump from the second season and teases superheroes and supervillains.

"Season three of the psychological thriller begins after a five-year time jump: the civil war is over, and a cultural revolution has changed the world for better or worse – ushering in a new age of Super Heroes and Supervillains."

The trailer opens with the phrase, "Before The Batman. Before Gotham. Before The Butler. There Was Alfred." We then see a quick cut of action sequences before the video announces Season 3 of Pennyworth debuts in October. For anyone that needs to catch up on the show, Seasons 1-2 are now available on HBO Max.

One can only assume the reason behind Pennyworth's title was to include Batman, who is a far more recognizable figure than Pennyworth. Especially with the series switching networks to HBO MAX, Warner Bros. Television wants to make it easy for fans to search for it on the streaming service. The real question will be if the first two seasons have their title changed as well. A quick search on HBO Max reveals that is the case; the series now shows up as Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler.

Executive produced by Bruno Heller, Matthew Patnick, Danny Cannon, and John Stephens, Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler stars Jack Bannon, Ben Aldridge, Emma Paetz, Paloma Faith, Ryan Fletcher, Dorothy Atkinson, Ramon Tikaram, Harriet Slater, and Simon Manyonda.