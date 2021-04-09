Pennyworth Season 2 Finale Clip Teases a Shocking Decision

Throughout the second season of Pennyworth, audiences have seen the nefarious schemes being orchestrated by the Raven Union, with the upcoming Season 2 finale potentially bringing with it some unexpected revelations about the organization. The second season's conclusion won't be an entirely dreadful affair that comes with potentially devastating consequences, as it looks like it will also be bringing the promise of joy for some key characters. Check out the above clip from the Season 2 finale of the DC Comics series Pennyworth and check out the premiere of the episode on Sunday, April 11th at 9 p.m. ET on EPIX.

The upcoming episode is described, "In the Season 2 finale, Salt is hell-bent on releasing Project Stormcloud upon London… unless Alfred and his mates can stop it."

In Season 2 of the series, "A year after the explosive events of last season, England finds itself embroiled in a devastating civil war, with the powerful, neo-fascist Raven Union, led by Lord Harwood (Jason Flemyng) threatening to control the entire country. North London remains one of the few resistance holdouts remaining. It’s here in the West End Neutral Zone, that we find Alfred Pennyworth. After years in the British Army, his training with the SAS has taught him to be a cynical optimist – expecting the worst, but knowing that he can handle it. Now running The Delaney, a black-market Soho club that welcomes everyone, regardless of their politics, Alfred, with his SAS mates, Deon 'Bazza' Bashford (Hainsley Lloyd Bennett) and Wallace 'Daveboy' MacDougal (Ryan Fletcher), is now in search of a way out – before London, and his country, burns itself to the ground. And he’s got his eye on America."

One of the more compelling storylines this season has been the changes Emma Paetz's Martha Wayne has gone through, giving us a new take on the character we haven't quite seen before.

"I think, well she goes through quite a journey throughout the series actually," Paetz previously shared with ComicBook.com. "The Martha who first appears, she appears to have her sh-t together. She knows she has an implicit moral code within herself, and she believes in what's right, and what's wrong, and also that she knows what's right and what's wrong, and that she's doing the right thing at whatever cost."

She continued, "Her beliefs and her belief in herself get sort of... That axis gets shifted throughout the series. It ends up causing her to question a lot of what she's following, and why she's doing the things she does. And I think that, that is when Martha gets very exciting to me to play, is when when you see someone, an intelligent, strong-willed person, be confronted with their belief system, and with what they're doing, and struggling. She ends up struggling a lot through the series, and she's quite dark at times, which I really like. That I think it's brave that [EP] Bruno [Heller]'s written the darkness to her, and that was really rewarding to explore."

