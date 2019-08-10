Emma Paetz Teases Martha Kane’s Arrival on Pennyworth

The upcoming third episode of Epix’s Pennyworth, airing this Sunday night, is titled “Martha Kane,” named after the DC Comics character who goes on to marry Thomas Wayne and give birth Bruce, better known as Batman. This ever-important character has never gotten a ton of time on-screen, often only appearing to die at the hands of a mugger in Gotham City and kick off Batman’s story. That changes this weekend when Martha becomes a major character on Pennyworth.

Actress Emma Paetz plays Martha Kane on the new series, and she took some time to chat with ComicBook.com about where the character’s story begins when she arrives on Sunday night.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think, well she goes through quite a journey throughout the series actually,” Paetz told us. “The Martha who first appears, she appears to have her shit together. She knows she has an implicit moral code within herself, and she believes in what’s right, and what’s wrong, and also that she knows what’s right and what’s wrong, and that she’s doing the right thing at whatever cost.

“Her beliefs and her belief in herself get sort of… That axis gets shifted throughout the series. It ends up causing her to question a lot of what she’s following, and why she’s doing the things she does. And I think that, that is when Martha gets very exciting to me to play, is when when you see someone, an intelligent, strong-willed person, be confronted with their belief system, and with what they’re doing, and struggling. She ends up struggling a lot through the series, and she’s quite dark at times, which I really like. That I think it’s brave that [EP] Bruno [Heller]’s written the darkness to her, and that was really rewarding to explore.”

Eventually, Martha’s story will become intertwined with Thomas Wayne’s, it’s just going to take quite a long time for that to happen. In the meantime, she’ll work as a spy alongside Alfred Pennyworth, trying their best to stop the underground war that’s slowly tearing London apart.

Are you looking forward to seeing Martha make her Pennyworth debut? Have you been enjoying the series so far? Let us know in the comments!

New episodes of Pennyworth arrive on Sunday nights on Epix.