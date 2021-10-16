Pennyworth Renewed For Season 3, Moves to HBO Max

The adventures of Alfred Pennyworth are far from over. On Saturday, during the DC FanDome virtual convention, it was announced that the live-action Pennyworth series, which previously debuted on EPIX, will now be moving over to HBO Max, something that had previously been rumored earllier this year. Additionally, the series has been renewed for a third season, which is expected to debut as a Max Original in 2022. The first two seasons of Pennyworth will be available to stream on HBO Max in early 2022. A comic inspired by the series debuted earlier this summer.

Pennyworth follows Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), a former British SAS soldier, who forms a security company in 1960s London and goes to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge), before he becomes Bruce Wayne’s father. Season three of the psychological thriller also stars Emma Paetz, Paloma Faith, Ryan Fletcher, Dorothy Atkinson, Ramon Tikaram, Harriet Slater and Simon Manyonda. Season three begins after a five-year time jump: the civil war is over, and a cultural revolution has changed the world for better or worse – ushering in a new age of Super Heroes and Supervillains.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Based on DC characters created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the ten-episode drama series from Warner Bros. Television is executive produced by Bruno Heller, Matthew Patnick, Danny Cannon and John Stephens.The series is produced in the UK at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden.

“I don’t think DC has ever done ’60s England before. We know what Metropolis was like then, we know what Gotham was like then, but we don’t know what it was like across the Atlantic,” Cannon explained to ComicBook.com back in 2019. “That was the great thing when we first started discussing the project, we started talking about what did London look like then. What’s happened? Is history the same as it was in our history books or was it slightly different? What has advanced technology-wise? All of these questions were to create a world that these characters could fit into.”

When Pennyworth moves to HBO Max, it will join existing DC Max Originals Doom Patrol, Titans, Harley Quinn, and Young Justice. A Peacemaker series is also headed to the platform in early 2022, and television shows tied to Green Lantern, Justice League Dark, and two spinoffs of The Batman are also in the works.

What do you think of Pennyworth moving over to HBO Max for its third season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, Season 3 of Pennyworth will debut on HBO Max sometime in 2022.