‘Professor Marston and the Wonder Women’ Gets Character Posters and New Release Date

Wonder Woman might be on its way out of theaters, but audiences can soon see another film involving the DC Comics heroine – one week earlier than initially planned.

It was announced earlier today that Professor Marston and The Wonder Women will now debut in limited release on October 13th, instead of the initial release date of October 27th. This news came courtesy of Angela Robinson, who is directing the upcoming biopic.

Big News on Professor Marston & The Wonder Women! New posters and new release date! October 13th #MarstonMovie pic.twitter.com/ScnKYFzzFW — Angela Robinson (@RobinsonAngela) August 30, 2017

The film will follow Dr. William Moulton Marston (Luke Evans), and how his polyamorous relationship with his wife Elizabeth (Rebecca Hall) and his mistress Olive Byrne (Bella Heathcote) inspired him to create Wonder Woman.

Attached to the announcement are three new character posters, which bathe the film’s trio of stars in superhero-worthy lighting. The posters look pretty striking when paired together, as they evoke Wonder Woman’s color palette of red, yellow, and blue.

This new release date places the film up against the Jackie Chan-led The Foreigner, the horror-filled Happy Death Day, and fellow biopic Marshall. But knowing fans of the iconic DC heroine – especially newfound fans, thanks to her solo film – the biopic is sure to find its audience.

In a superhero origin tale unlike any other, the film is the incredible true story of what inspired Harvard psychologist Dr. William Moulton Marston to create the iconic Wonder Woman character in the 1940’s. While Marston’s feminist superhero was criticized by censors for her ‘sexual perversity’, he was keeping a secret that could have destroyed him. Marston’s muses for the Wonder Woman character were his wife Elizabeth Marston and their lover Olive Byrne, two empowered women who defied convention: working with Marston on human behavior research — while building a hidden life with him that rivaled the greatest of superhero disguises.