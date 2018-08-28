Ray Fisher Poses With Cyborg Statue in New Photo

It’s been almost a year since Ray Fisher made his official debut as Cyborg in Justice League, but it looks like he’s still having some fun being tied to the role.

The collectible company Prime 1 Studios recently shared a photo of Fisher posing with their Cyborg statue, which appears to have been taken during last weekend’s Holly Con Tokyo. You can check it out below.

At the moment, it’s unclear exactly when Fisher will next portray Victor Stone, as the DC Extended Universe’s slate of movies has continued to evolve. Thankfully, the actor recently took to social media to confirm that no, he won’t be leaving the role of Cyborg anytime soon.

“I don’t usually engage the rumor-mill, but it’s recent turn may be worth a little grist: I am NOT, nor do I have ANY intention of, leaving Cyborg,” Fisher tweeted, using his customary #BorgLife hashtag. “Furthermore, if/when the time comes for me to hangup my all-too-revealing mocap onesie, you will hear it from me directly.”

Last year, ComicBook.com asked Fisher about reprising his role, and he hinted that he did know what was in the cards.

“Yes, I do,” Fisher explained. “I know the next film that I’ll be Cyborg on.”

While a Cyborg solo film was initially on DC’s film slate, some have wondered if and when the film would actually become a reality. But if it does become a reality, Fisher has an idea of what the film would look like.

“Things are in development,” Fisher told ComicBook.com. “If I had my druthers, I think a Cyborg standalone would be a slightly more intimate story. One of the things that I always think is interesting with these sort of universes, is whenever there’s a world threatening crisis, it always makes you wonder, ‘Where are the other members of the group? Why didn’t they show up?’ I think finding an organic way to explain why these characters have to have their solo mission.”

“I think the cast should be diverse in everything we do,” Fisher said in a previous interview. “And I think the crew, equally importantly, should be as diverse. The representation at every level, I think it needs to be adhered to… With Cyborg specifically, I don’t necessarily think it’s about his particular story. It isn’t about black or white. I think the story is about being human, and what that means. And you can have anybody telling that kind of story.”

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019.