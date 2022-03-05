Robert Pattinson Reveals the Batman Movie He Finds “Disturbing”

Robert Pattinson is weighing in on his favorite Batman movies and moments and now The Batman star has revealed the one that he finds “disturbing” — but that’s not a bad thing. In an interview with BBC Radio 1, Pattinson was asked about his favorite live-action Batman moments and in response, the actor revealed that he thinks Batman Returns is a masterpiece but is also terrifying and that he finds the film to be one of the most disturbing things he’s ever seen.

“I love Batman Returns. It’s a masterpiece,” Pattinson said. “Batman Returns is terrifying… I remember watching as a little kid and even watching it now it’s one of the most disturbing things I’ve ever seen.”

Released in 1992, Batman Returns was directed by Tim Burton and is a sequel to 1989’s Batman. The film stars Michael Keaton as the titular hero alongside Danny DeVito as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, Michelle Pfeiffer as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Christopher Walken as Max Shreck, and Michael Gough as Alfred Pennyworth. The film’s plot sees Batman facing the Penguin, who plans to kill all of the firstborn sons of Gotham City as well as deal with Catwoman who herself has a crusade against Max Shreck, a corrupt tycoon in cahoots with the Penguin. The film is set against the backdrop of the Christmas holiday season in Gotham but is a grim and dark tone to it as well as some notable moments including the Penguin in his duck car.

While Pattinson finds Batman Returns to be both disturbing and a masterpiece, the actor has previously said that there is also no such thing as a bad Batman movie. The actor previously explained that everyBatman film was exactly what it needed to be for its time and place.

“Out of all the comic-book characters and that kind of movie, I’ve seen every single one of the [Batman] movies in the cinema, which I can’t really say I’ve done for any other series,” Pattinson explained. “I was always really looking forward to them coming out. There was the combination of just being so attracted to it, but also feeling like it’d had a lot of movies made about it, and none of them are bad movies. People kind of shit on some of them, but they’re not actually bad. They all kind of completely achieve what they set out to achieve, and they’re all really interesting, according to their time and place. I don’t know. I just had a weird instinct about it. But I’ve always loved the character.”

The Batman is now playing in theaters.