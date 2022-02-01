The Batman Star Robert Pattinson Says There’s No Bad Batman Movie

The debate about the quality of the live-action Batman films won’t ever really end. Batman, Batman Returns, and The Dark Knight are the entries that are consistently regarded as great amongst fans. Every other movie featuring the Caped Crusader will be argued about until the end of time. Robert Pattinson, who will next take on the mantle for Matt Reeves in , has no desire to participate in the Batman movie debates. He loves them all.

During an interview with Total Film ahead of The Batman‘s debut, Pattinson opened up about his long-time love for the character of Bruce Wayne. The actor said Batman is the one comic book character that has always drawn him out to a theater, and that every Batman movie was exactly what it needed to be for its time and place.

“Out of all the comic-book characters and that kind of movie, I’ve seen every single one of the [Batman] movies in the cinema, which I can’t really say I’ve done for any other series,” Pattinson explained. “I was always really looking forward to them coming out. There was the combination of just being so attracted to it, but also feeling like it’d had a lot of movies made about it, and none of them are bad movies. People kind of shit on some of them, but they’re not actually bad. They all kind of completely achieve what they set out to achieve, and they’re all really interesting, according to their time and place. I don’t know. I just had a weird instinct about it. But I’ve always loved the character.”

Pattinson also opened up about his decision to play Bruce Wayne in the first place, which may have surprised a lot of folks given the strange roles he has gravitated towards in recent years. When the Ben Affleck Batman movie hit its snags, Pattinson kept an eye on the situation, hoping something would work out.

“I was aiming for quite different stuff. Obviously it’s basically the jewel in the crown, of the parts you can really get as an actor. But I’d never really thought I was anywhere close to doing it, and especially with the other parts I was attracted to at the time,” Pattinson said.

“I just kept obsessively checking up on it for the next year or so,” he continued. “Even my agents were like, ‘Oh, interesting. I thought you only wanted to play total freaks?’ And I was like, ‘He is a freak!’”

The Batman arrives in theaters on March 4th.