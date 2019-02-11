Seth Meyers Excited to See ‘New Gods’ Be Made

We love hearing various celebrities talk comics, but it’s rare to watch them completely unravel from the intensity of spicy foods while they do it.

This week, late night host, Seth Meyers, visited First We Feast’s Hot Ones, a web series created by Christopher Schonberger that shows various celebrities being interviewed by Sean Evans while they eat increasingly spicy chicken wings.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During their recent episode, Evans decided to talk comics with Meyers.

“Comics are so mainstream now. They’re the biggest movies every year and then even more niche comics like Preacher. That’s on it’s fourth season on TV…” Evans shared. “Which comic has fallen through the cracks? What would you like to see a Hollywood adaptation of in 2019?,” he asked Meyers.

“I’m really excited, uh, New Gods,” Meyers replied. “I mean, I can’t believe, like, so they’ve been so successful that something like Mister Miracle might be in a movie, like, that’s really cool for me.”

The comedian definitely struggled to get out his answer since he was asked the question about twenty minutes into the hot wing challenge. You can tell by his distressed face and watery eyes that he’s not hyped about the situation he’s in.

However, he’s not the only person excited for the adaptation of Jack Kirby’s New Gods, which is being helmed by Ava DuVernay.

Last month, some rumors surfaced from We Got This Covered, who revealed what the film could be about.

The blog teased that the movie “will mainly focus on Mister Miracle and Big Barda trying to escape the hellish planet known as Apokolips. Furthermore, the politics and conflicts between Apokolips and its rival world, New Genesis, will provide added weight to the storyline.”

This isn’t definite, especially since Kairo Salem’s script is reportedly unfinished, but we’re excited about any rumors circulating the film.

It’s unclear if the movie will be set in the current DC Extended Universe, though a lot has already been set up through films like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. We’ve already seen the forces of Apokolips, the Parademons, Mother Boxes, and the New God Steppenwolf.

Before completing his mission of hot wings, Meyers also shared one more comic he’d like to see on the big screen.

“I’m a big Blue Beetle fan,” he added. “I would like to see that finally.”

Ultimately, we doubt Meyers will be taking part in the Hot Ones challenge again any time soon.

“It’s the most painful meal of my life,” he proclaimed.

New Gods does not currently have a set release date, but we’re keeping an eye out for more info!