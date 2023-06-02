Shazam! Fury of the Gods: Ross Butler Teases New Costumes for Sequel

✖

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is heading into production and we are especially excited to see the return of the Shazamily. Billy Batson and his foster siblings are each played by two actors, which was revealed when the end of the first movie featured some great stars as the superhero versions of the young characters. We're certainly hoping to see more of everyone in the sequel and check out their new looks. In fact, Ross Butler, who plays the superhero version of Eugene, took to Instagram this week to tease new hero suits. The actor was doing a post in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and decided to give a little Shazam tease.

"This month is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. I am proud to be a part of an ever-growing community of Asian American entertainers and storytellers dedicated to preserving what makes us unique, redefining what is assumed of us, and setting a new standard. Thank you all for consistently showing up and watching, reading, listening to AAPI art. We do this for you," Butler wrote. "Side note: this super suit is from the first movie. Cannot WAIT to reveal the fresh updated ones we got made for Shazam 2! Stay tuned." You can check out Butler's post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ross Butler (@rossbutler)

In addition to the returning cast members, it was announced in March that Oscar-winning actor, Helen Mirren, would be joining the sequel as the villain Hespera, a daughter of Atlas. The casting announcement was soon followed by news that Lucy Liu will play Hespera's sister, Kalypso. It was also recently revealed that West Side Story star Rachel Zeigler was cast in an unknown key role.

The sequel will also see the return of Zachary Levi in the titular role as well as the younger version of Billy Batson (Asher Angel) and his foster family, including Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer), Eugene (Ian Chen), Pedro (Jovan Armand), Darla (Faithe Herman), and Mary (Grace Fulton). In addition to Butler, the returning adult-sized Shazamily will include Adam Brody, D.J. Cotrona, Meagan Good, and Michelle Borth.

In addition to Shazam! Fury of the Gods, production is also officially underway for Black Adam, which will see Dwyane Johnson leading his first major comic book movie. Black Adam, of course, is Shazam's biggest foe, so folks are looking forward to the future of the franchise.

Are you hoping for any specific looks in the new costumes teased by Butler? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is currently scheduled to open in theaters on June 2, 2023.