Shazam! Fury of the Gods Star Begins Working on Film Next Week

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is heading into production soon and will feature a lot of returning stars from the first film, including the younger and older versions of the Shazamily. The younger cast is set to include Billy (Asher Angel), Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer), Eugene (Ian Chen), Pedro (Jovan Armand), Darla (Faithe Herman), and Mary (Grace Fulton). In addition to Zachary Levi, who is once again playing the titular role, the returning adult-sized heroes will include Ross Butler, Adam Brody, D.J. Cotrona, Meagan Good, and Michelle Borth. Many of the actors are gearing up to start production, including the youngest of the bunch, Herman. The star has been busy filming the latest season of This Is Us, but she revealed on Twitter that she's getting ready to play Darla once again.

"Last day of me filming This Is Us Season 5 & then I'm off to start Shazam 2 next week. I am so grateful for these amazing opportunities. Happy Thursday! Stay safe & healthy everyone #shazam2 #furyofthegods #ThisIsUs," Herman wrote on Twitter earlier this week. You can check out her post below:

Last day of me filming This Is Us Seaon 5 & then I'm off to start Shazam 2 next week. I am so grateful for these amazing opportunities 🤎🤎 Happy Thursday! Stay safe & healthy everyone #shazam2 #furyofthegods #ThisIsUs — Faithe C. Herman (@FaitheHerman) May 6, 2021

In addition to the returning cast members, it was announced in March that Oscar-winning actor, Helen Mirren, would be joining the Shazam! sequel as the villain Hespera, a daughter of Atlas. The casting announcement was soon followed by news that Lucy Liu will play Hespera's sister, Kalypso. It was also recently revealed that West Side Story star Rachel Zeigler was cast in an unknown key role.

Like many productions over the last year, Shazam! Fury of the Gods has been forced to delay multiple times for both development reasons and due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie has been assigned three different release dates including April 1, 2022, later November 4, 2022, and it's currently scheduled to release on June 2, 2023.

"Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now a summer 2023 film," director David F. Sandberg tweeted about the movie's delay last year. He jokingly added, "WB was like 'can't you just use fake beards on the kids?' and I was like 'If Tom Cruise is going to space for real then we can wait for the kids to grow real beards! It’s an important plot point.'"

In addition to Shazam! Fury of the Gods, production is also officially underway for Black Adam, which will see Dwyane Johnson leading his first major comic book movie. Black Adam is Shazam's biggest foe, so DC fans are looking forward to the characters' futures.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is currently scheduled to open in theaters on June 2, 2023.