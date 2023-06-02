Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Debuts First Teaser Clip

✖

Shazam! fans have gotten some pretty epic updates as of late, as production is now underway on the sequel film Shazam! Fury of the Gods. On Thursday, set photos surfaced of the film's star, Zachary Levi, sporting an updated Shazam! costume while filming, which provided fans with the best look yet at the sequel. Thursday night, Shazam! director David F. Sandberg decided to take things a step further, releasing an official clip that provides a new "look" at the costume. The catch is that Levi and the new suit are shrouded almost entirely in darkness, something that Shazam! even acknowledges in character.

Sandberg had previously teased on social media that Levi's character would sport a "new suit" in the film, and now fans know that's definitely happening in one way or another. Given how much the Shazam! costume evolved over the course of production on the first film, there is a chance that the costume could be getting some new tweaks in the sequel.

"Yes, there were a few iterations," Sandberg revealed in a 2018 interview. "And you sort of have to keep changing stuff even after we started shooting because you realize things... You shoot the first scene and Zach (Levi) is like, 'You know, I can't move my hands properly with these gauntlets.' So, we had to redesign that, or like the boots kept falling apart so it's like, 'Oh well, I guess we have to do something different there,' It was sort of a constant process of updating and making it work better."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will follow Billy Batson (Asher Angel), and presumable his foster family, Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer), Eugene (Ian Chen), Pedro (Jovan Armand), Darla (Faithe Herman) and Mary (Grace Fulton) — who were granted the same superpowers first entrusted to Billy by an ancient wizard (Djimon Hounsou), transforming them into the adult-sized Shazamily (Adam Brody, Ross Butler, D.J. Cotrona, Meagan Good, and Michelle Borth). Zachary Levi will once again star as the titular hero. New cast members will include Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler.

Are you excited to see Shazam! Fury of the Gods? What do you think of its first "teaser"? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Shazam!: Fury of the Gods is now scheduled to be released in theaters on June 2, 2023.