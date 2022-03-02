Shazam! Fury of the Gods: Lucy Liu Celebrates Helen Mirren’s SAG Lifetime Achievement Award

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is hitting theaters next year, and it will see the return of Zachary Levi in the titular role. The first film’s villain, Mark Strong’s Doctor Sivana, is not expected to appear in the sequel, but the upcoming movie is set to feature some exciting foes. Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu will be joining the Shazam! sequel as Hespera and her sister, Kalypso, respectively. It appears Mirren and Liu had a good time making the movie together, because Liu took to Instagram this week to celebrate Mirren’s SAG Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Congratulations to my gorgeous sister @helenmirren on your SAG Lifetime Achievement Award. You are sexy, funny, wicked smart, beyond generous and have a gift for understanding people in such a deep and loving way. You are a true gift and this honor is so well deserved! ❤️❤️,” Liu wrote. You can check out her post below:

Towards the end of last year, Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy Freeman) had a chat with ComicBook.com, and was asked about the highly-anticipated Shazam! sequel, and he opened up about working with Mirren.

“[Shazam! Fury of the Gods is] so fun,” the young actor shared. “It was so fun, especially to work with Helen Mirren. That stuff, that was fun. That was really cool because she’s a really cool person, and so funny, and just cool. And so that was the most fun part, I think, Helen Mirren’s involvement.”

In October, DC FanDome took place and the online event featured the first look at Shazam! Fury of the Gods, including Hirren and Liu in costume. The movie will also feature the return of the “Shazamily” with the exception of Michelle Borth, the former adult Mary, who is being replaced by Grace Fulton in the sequel. The returning young characters will include Billy Batson (Asher Angel), Freddy (Grazer), Eugene (Ian Chen), Pedro (Jovan Armand), Darla (Faithe Herman), and Mary (Fulton). The returning adult-sized Shazamily will include actors Adam Brody, D.J. Cotrona, Ross Butler, and Meagan Good. Djimon Hounsou is also back as the Wizard, and West Side Story star Rachel Zegler has been cast in an unknown key role.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is scheduled to be released on June 2, 2023.