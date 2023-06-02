Shazam! Fury of the Gods Set Photo Reveals Return of Surprising Actor

✖

Shazam! Fury of the Gods has been busy filming in Atlanta with most of the cast returning. The only stars from the first movie who have been confirmed to not appear are Mark Strong, who played the villain Doctor Sivana, in the first film as well as Michelle Borth, the former adult Mary, who is being replaced by Grace Fulton in the sequel. A recent set photo was posted on social media this week and revealed another surprise return, Djimon Hounsou as the Wizard.

"Djimon Hounsou returns as the wizard for Shazam 2," @atlanta_filming shared on Instagram yesterday. You can check out the set photo below:

In addition to Hounsou and Zachary Levi in the titular role, Shazam! Fury of the Gods will see the return of the younger version of Billy Batson (Asher Angel) and his foster family, including Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer), Eugene (Ian Chen), Pedro (Jovan Armand), Darla (Faithe Herman), and Mary (Grace Fulton). The returning adult-sized Shazamily will include Adam Brody, D.J. Cotrona, Ross Butler, and Meagan Good.

Back in March, it was announced that Oscar-winning actor, Helen Mirren, would be joining the Shazam! sequel as the villain Hespera, a daughter of Atlas. In fact, fans got the first glimpse of the star in the role last month. Mirren's casting announcement was soon followed by news that Lucy Liu will play Hespera's sister, Kalypso. It was also recently reported that West Side Story star Rachel Zeigler was cast in an unknown key role.

"We're shooting right now, I'm in Atlanta. We're shooting the second one. I've been here since May, so we're shooting and everything is going great," Angel recently told Entertainment Tonight. "It's crazy, because it's so long overdue, so to be back feels so good. It's so great to see Zachary Levi and Jack [Dylan Grazer]." He added, "We also have some new additions to the cast, some new people, so it feels so good to be back as Billy Batson. It's gonna be so much fun ... I think the sequel is definitely gonna follow up the first one."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is currently set to hit theaters on June 2, 2023.