Shazam: Fury of the Gods Merch Reveals New Look at Updated Family Costumes, Villains

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is the highly-anticipated DC sequel from returning director David F. Sandberg that will feature Zachary Levi back as the titular hero. The new Shazam! was supposed to open next month, but the movie will now be hitting theatres in March. Last year, Sandberg shared a surprising first look at the movie with an official photo showcasing the entire Shazam! family in their updated costumes. Now, new merch is providing yet another look at the new costumes.

In addition to the many returning stars, the new Shazam! will also feature West Side Story alum, Rachel Zegler. Yesterday, she took to Twitter to share some of the movie's new Funkos, including one for her character, Anthea. "I'M????? A FUNKO POP FIGURE?????" she wrote. You can view the post below:

I’M????? A FUNKO POP FIGURE????? pic.twitter.com/AmzrRvLlct — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) November 20, 2022

Who Is Starring in Shazam! Fury of the Gods?



In addition to Levi, the returning Shazam! stars include Asher Angel (Billy Batson), Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy), Ian Chen (Eugene), Jovan Armand (Pedro), Faithe Herman (Darla), and Grace Fulton (Mary). The returning adult-sized Shazamily will include actors Adam Brody, D.J. Cotrona, Ross Butler, and Meagan Good. Djimon Hounsou is also back as the Wizard, a role he just reprised in Black Adam. New additions to the cast include Helen Mirren as the villain Hespera, a daughter of Atlas, as well as Lucy Liu as Hespera's sister, Kalypso. Earlier this year, Grazer had a chat with ComicBook.com, and talked about how exciting it was to work with Mirren.

"[Shazam! Fury of the Gods is] so fun," the young actor shared. "It was so fun, especially to work with Helen Mirren. That stuff, that was fun. That was really cool because she's a really cool person, and so funny, and just cool. And so that was the most fun part, I think, Helen Mirren's involvement."

Will Shazam Meet Black Adam?

Black Adam hit theatres last month and saw Dwayne Johnson bringing Shazam!'s most iconic adversary to life. This has led many DC fans to wonder if a matchup between Levi and Johnson is in the cards. Johnson told reporters during a press event earlier this year that the goal was for both characters to have their stories told properly before they meet.

"The original plan, maybe five or six years ago I think, was to tell the two origin stories of Shazam! and Black Adam in the same movie. That's what we had worked on," Johnson said at the time. "The script was delivered. When we all read the script, I immediately felt like, 'We have to separate these two movies. We have to honor Shazam! and that origin story and what that is and what that can be for the fans and then we also have to tell our story, too, as well.' I think in separating them, with the majority of the world not knowing who Black Adam if you weren't a serious comic book fan, it was important I think to separate them and tell each story respectively."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will now be released exclusively in theaters on March 17, 2023.