Shazam! Fury of the Gods Star Zachary Levi Teases Superheroes in the Upcoming Sequel

Shazam!: Fury of the Gods is set to hit theaters soon, and while it must be nice to headline your own solo superhero movie, star Zachary Levi seems excited to be sharing the screen with the other members of the “Shazamily” — his adoptive siblings, who each got a fraction of his powers in the final act of Shazam!. The team makes up a kind of familial Justice League, with each having a slightly different power set, and that means a lot of opportunities to see what the power of Shazam can do, tailored to each character, not unlike what Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is going to be doing in Black Adam.

Zachary Levi is returning to take on the role of the titular Shazam, and he’s joined by additional second-time players Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Meagan Good, Grace Fulton, Ross Butler, Marta Milans, D.J. Cotrona, and Djimon Hounsou. Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler are joining the franchise this time around. Screenwriter Henry Gayden also returned as the scribe for the sequel.

“You’ve seen all my powers basically in the first movie,” Levi told PopCulture. “You’ll see all of that, and you’ll see it in spades. We have a lot of fun in the new one. We had more time, more budget. We got the whole cast coming back. Everyone’s more sunk into their character. It was a ball. It was great. I’m very excited for it.”

Shazam! Fury of the Gods has wrapped principal photography already and will be moving into the post-production stage. The film is set to debut in 2023. Are you excited to see the sequel? Sound off in the comments.