Shazam! Fury of the Gods Special Look Released at DC FanDome

Billy Batson is finally heading back to theaters in 2023. After the popular DC hero Shazam broke out on the big screen with a critically acclaimed effort in 2019, he’s set to return next year with Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The new film, with director David F. Sandberg once again at the helm, will follow the adventures of the entire Shazam family that we saw come together at the end of the previous story. Sandberg has been sharing various set photos throughout the production process, but fans have been hoping to see some official footage or images. Those wishes were finally granted on Saturday.

This year’s edition of DC FanDome revealed that a special look at Shazam! Fury of the Gods would be revealed during the presentation, and that fortunately came to pass. You can check out the new look at the highly anticipated Shazam sequel below!

Zachary Levi is returning to take on the role of the titular Shazam, and he’s joined by additional second-time players Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Meagan Good, Grace Fulton, Ross Butler, Marta Milans, D.J. Cotrona, and Djimon Hounsou. Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler are joining the franchise this time around. Screenwriter Henry Gayden also returned as the scribe for the sequel

Back in June, Shazam! star Jack Dylan Grazer talked with and opened up about his return in Fury of the Gods. The actor revealed that this next movie will be every bit as funny as the first, if not more so.

“I’m in Atlanta right now filming Shazam 2 and it’s going wonderfully. It’s so fun,” Grazer told us. “[Zachary Levi]’s new costume is awesome. This one is so funny and we really got a lot of freedom in this one. We’re able to get away with a lot. It’s really fun. Great cast, Helen Mirren is in it. Rachel Zegler from the new West Side Story, Lucy Liu. It’s a great cast.”

Shazam! Fury of the Gods has wrapped principle photography already and will be moving into the post-production stage. The film is set to debut in theaters on June 2, 2023.

